New playground features Brava Swing

PICKENS COUNTY — Pickens County’s LQK Airport held a groundbreaking ceremony his month on a new handicap accessible playground, which will include the county’s first Brava Universal Swing.

The swing is designed to be inclusive to those with disabilities by allowing them to use their arms, legs or whatever part of their body is most comfortable for creating swinging movement, officials said. It is also designed to mimic stimming behaviors so children on the autism spectrum can participate in an activity that is comfortable and calming for them.

County Council Vice Chairman Roy Costner got the idea for the LQK airport after a citizen reached out to him to voice the need for a handicap accessible playground in Pickens County.

Airport Administrator Carlos Salinas had been considering the addition of a playground as a way to get young children excited about air travel, and combined with the airport’s central location within the county, it was decided that it was the perfect place for one.

The LQK Playground is tentatively expected to open at the end of this year.