Thunderbolts receive Champion’s Finalist Award

EASLEY — A FIRST Lego League robotics team from Easley — the Thunderbolts — competed at the FIRST Lego League Razorback International Invitational at the University of Arkansas, May 17-19.

They were elated to hear their team name called out as a Champion’s Award Finalist during a Carnival Friday night, held in conjunction with the Invitational.

To be considered for a Champion’s Award Finalist was a huge honor. The Champion’s Awards are presented to those teams who excel in all four areas of the FIRST Lego League competition: Core Values, Project Innovation and Solution, Robot Design and Robot Performance.

The Thunderbolts are a group of seven homeschooled students with Christian Home Educators of Easley, who have been together as a FIRST Lego League team for three years. They range in age from 13-15.

At the FIRST Razorback Invitational they competed with 80 teams from the United States and around the world. The Thunderbolts met teams from as far away as Australia, Israel and Japan at the Razorback. Teams had the opportunity to stay in dorms at the University of Arkansas and have a real college experience.

The Razorback tournament began Friday morning, where each team went before a panel of judges and shared their Robot Design, Project Innovation and Solution and Core Values presentations and answered questions from the judges.

Out of 80 teams competing at the Razorback Invitational, only eight teams were chosen as Champion’s Finalist. The Thunderbolts were one of those teams.

Each of these eight teams had to deliver their presentations to a panel of different judges again Saturday morning and field even more questions from the judges. In addition to presentations before judges the teams had five robot performance matches. During the FIRST Lego League season each team designed, built and programmed an autonomous robot using Mindstorms EV3 robots. Teams were able to demonstrate their skills by completing missions on a robot table during these performance matches.

At the conclusion of the weekend, a closing ceremony took place at the Historic Chi Omega Greek Theatre on the beautiful campus of the University of Arkansas.

There was a parade of teams, and each team proudly waved flags from their native country as they marched across the stage. Awards were given to teams with exemplary performance in the four core areas of FIRST Lego League: Core Values, Robot Design, Project and Robot Performance. Finally, the Champion’s Awards were distributed, and the Thunderbolts received a Champion’s Finalist Award.

The Thunderbolts wish to thank everyone in the community who supported them along their exciting journey this season. They are eager to start the next FIRST Lego League season, Aug. 1, which is powered by Star Wars and FIRST Lego League.

Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo