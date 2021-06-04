Library and County spar over funding

The Capt. Kimberly Hampton Memorial library in Easley. File photo

PICKENS COUNTY — A budget proposal to address county road paving has pitted the Pickens County Library System Board of Trustees against two County Councilmen in a debate over funding.

According to a released statement from Pickens County Library System Board of Trustees Chair Dennis Lathum, at the County Council Budget Workshop meeting held on May 11, Councilman Alex Saitta (District 3) and Councilman Henry Wilson (District 6) proposed to reduce library budget by .6 mils ($370,102), increase millage by .6 mils in the General Fund for road paving, transfer museum operations to the library operations and set aside museum operation savings in the General Fund to road paving.

“Is the current proposal by Mr. Saitta and Mr. Wilson a cut to library funding?” Lathum asked. “Yes. Cutting the millage rate decreases the funding to the Pickens County Library System. The value of a mill is currently $616,837. Reducing the library system’s millage from 5.9 to 5.3 means a reduction in funding of $370,102.”

Lathum said if the library experiences a $370,102 cut and takes over operation of the Pickens County Museum, the total money lost will be approximately $470K. He also argued the county administration has stated no other county departments were being looked at for cuts.

“As justification for the funding cut, Mr. Saitta stated that library usage had gone down 50%,” the statement read. “He was using door count statistics for this statement. While the door count statistic may have gone down during the pandemic, we served thousands in the community via curbside service, drive-thru service, and as a COVID testing site in the Captain Kimberly Hampton Memorial Library parking lot. Three library locations were used as voting sites for county elections.”

Lathum says a door count is only one indicator to measure how people are using the library and should not be used as a sole statistic to judge overall usage.

“We have made a concerted effort through outreach programming, the development of satellite library services in Dacusville, Pumpkintown and Six Mile, our library website and databases and eBook/eAudiobook collections to make library use more convenient,” the release said. “We have experienced a 53% increase in eBook and eAudiobook checkouts in the last 5 years and that is only expected to grow. Two of our libraries also have drive thru service. During the pandemic we served an additional 19,765 patrons via drive thru. Our librarians answered 29,822 inquiries during the pandemic via phone, website chat service and email, providing accurate information to assist in keeping everyone safe. The library system’s Housecalls program which delivers books and other items to home bound individuals and senior living facilities has more than doubled in the last 5 years. We offer many services to the community within the library buildings, in addition, we offer many ways to use the library without walking through the doors of a physical location.”

Another item questioned during the budget discussion is the library’s reserve fund.

“The library fund is a separate fund from the county’s general fund,” wrote Lathum. “Library funding must adhere to separate state laws and mandates. Just like the county maintains a reserve in the general fund, the library was instructed to reserve six months of expenses to include library employee salaries, benefits and all operating costs.”

According to the release, the library’s reserve fund comes to $1.8 million.

“The library has worked over the years with the county CFO to maintain adequate funds in the library’s reserve,” Lathum wrote. “Anything over that reserve is earmarked for library projects directed toward improving the functionality of library facilities and collections to meet the changing and growing needs of library patrons.”

The money raised in the past several years was specifically reserved to finish areas of the Hampton Memorial Library in Easley. Currently, the library board and administration staff are working with LS3P Architecture firm to complete a feasibility study for the completion of two expansion spaces on the upper level of the library, they said.

“Pickens County has grown in the 17 years since the building was completed and we are at a point where we need to finish the expansion spaces so that they are usable space for the public,” officials said. “This project will allow for approximately 10,000-square-feet of additional space devoted to reservable community meeting spaces and flexible use library programming areas.”

The plan also allows for more restroom facilities on the upper level as well as a Friends of the Library Used Book store that will be open during library hours, they said.

“The library will not need to ask council for an additional 1.2 million dollars to complete this project because the system has planned and saved for the project over the years,” Lathum said. “After the Easley project is underway, we hope to begin necessary studies on the branch libraries. Even though populations have grown and demand for services and spaces have increased — there have been no substantial updates to the library branches since the current facilities were established in the 1990s. The millage rate helps the library system to plan for the future and keep up with growth within the community.”

Wilson took to social media to defend the budget proposal saying while other departments typically return their unused tax revenue to the County’s General Fund, the library has hung on to theirs over the years — and now has around $3 million in savings.

“Unlike most departments of county government (EMS, Sheriff, etc.), the library system is funded by millage. The value of each mil has increased considerably in recent years due to the growth in the economy and property values,” Wilson said. “As the value of each mil increased, the library system’s millage rate was not adjusted along the way to moderate the growth in tax revenue. This has resulted in an excess in tax revenue collections for the library system that has accumulated into a $3,000,000 cash balance (savings). No other department in the county government has accumulated a similar cash balance. In fact, most county departments have zero cash balance despite equally important public service mandates.”

Wilson said as the county council is evaluating spending proposals from every department, in the end they will “probably not be able to give every department all the money they request as we prioritize spending and focus on critical areas like roads.”

“Since the library system has accumulated such a significant savings due to excess tax revenue, as part of the budget process, the County Council is considering a proposal to adjust the library system’s budget growth to a rate similar to other county divisions — like the EMS, Fire, Sheriff, etc. — and to divert excess tax revenue toward roads,” he said.

Wilson said people have “misunderstood the issues around library funding” and stressed the County Council is not proposing a cut in the library system’s spending in the next budget cycle.

“Under the budget proposal being considered, the library system’s revenue will grow at a rate similar to other county departments next year,” he said. “To be clear: The library system’s spending will not be cut, their hours will not be cut, no library workers will be cut, no library facilities will be cut. The library system’s budget will grow at a rate similar to other county departments next year.”

“We have to start somewhere, and the library budget proposal the council is considering is a fair and financially prudent step forward,” said Wilson. “One of many difficult but necessary steps to come.”

