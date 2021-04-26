I got the J&J vaccine. Now what?

On April 13, 2021, CDC and FDA recommended a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine. Of the nearly 7 million doses administered so far in the United States, a small number of reports of a rare and severe type of blood clot have been reported in people after receiving the J&J/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine.

All reports occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred six to 13 days after vaccination.

As of April 13, 2021, of the more than 180 million doses administered so far of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, no reports matching those associated with the J&J/Janssen vaccine have been received.

What does a “pause” mean?

On April 13, 2021, CDC and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen (J&J/Janssen) COVID-19 Vaccine. Although the J&J/Janssen vaccine is still authorized for use, CDC and FDA recommend this vaccine not be given to anyone until we know more. This gives scientists a chance to review the data and decide if recommendations on who should get the vaccine need to change. CDC and FDA will share more information as soon as possible with healthcare providers, people who got the vaccine, and the public.

What do I need to know about the possible safety issue?

Here is what we know now: scientists and doctors always look carefully at all reported side effects.

From their review, they saw a small number of cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in people who got the J&J/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine. All reported cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48, and the problems were found up to two weeks after vaccination.

What if I got this vaccine?

If you got this vaccine more than three weeks ago, your risk of developing a blood clot is very low.

If you got this vaccine within the last three weeks, your risk of developing a blood clot is also very low. However, you should be on the lookout for possible symptoms of a blood clot:

Severe headache

Blurred vision

Fainting

Seizures

Pain in your abdomen (chest or stomach)

Leg pain or swelling

Shortness of breath

Get medical care right away if you have any of these symptoms and got the J&J/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine within the last few weeks.If you have any questions at all, call your doctor, nurse, or clinic.

Has this issue been seen with the other COVID-19 vaccines?

No. As of April 13, 2021, no cases of this blood clot issue have been reported among the more than 180 million people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.

Are COVID-19 vaccines safe?

Yes. COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for the federal government, and all reports of health problems following COVID-19 vaccination are taken very seriously and investigated as needed. We know the safety systems in place are working. COVID-19 vaccines have undergone and will continue to undergo the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history.

Should I cancel my COVID-19 vaccination appointment?

No. But if you are scheduled to get the J&J/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine, work with your vaccine provider to reschedule your appointment to get another type of COVID-19 vaccine.