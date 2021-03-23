“Our best shot”

PICKENS COUNTY — Employees of the School District of Pickens County took to social media to share the news they had recieved their COVID-19 vaccinations.

The news comes as a new national report shows South Carolina now ranks 26th in the nation for how quickly the state is getting COVID-19 vaccine doses put into people’s arms.

Becker’s Hospital Review, a national healthcare information forum, released its daily “States ranked by percentage of COVID-19 vaccines administered” report earlier today and South Carolina is the 26th-ranking state for already using nearly 83 percent of the total doses of vaccine received in the state.

According to the report, 2,235,235 doses of the vaccine have been distributed to the state with 1,834,965 administered.

“Our ultimate goal is to save lives,“ said Marshall Taylor, DHEC Acting Director. “While the state’s current vaccine supply is less than demand, DHEC, in collaboration with Governor and our state partners, continues to work toward meeting our state’s shared vaccination goal—to get vaccine in South Carolinians arms quickly, safely, equitably, and ethically.”

The Becker’s report uses data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to provide a uniform comparison of vaccine usage among states. It shows the rate at which doses are used based on the total number of shots given out of total doses received.

In mid-January, the CDC had indicated South Carolina was among one of the slowest states for vaccine use based on a rate of doses distributed and shots given per 100,000, but that reporting failed to include the more than 200,000 doses South Carolina has dedicated in lump-sum to a statewide effort for vaccinating every long-term care facility resident and staff member in the state. The manner in which Becker’s report shows the rate of use is a much better way to report this information, especially when drawing comparisons between states.

Previously, South Carolina had ranked as high as fifth in the country.

Until enough vaccine is available for everyone, the CDC says South Carolinians should continue to take the daily disease prevention precautions that work, as COVID-19 is still spreading across the state at high levels.

Even after receiving your vaccine, you’ll need to wear a mask and physically distance from others until enough of the population is vaccinated against this deadly virus, they said.

