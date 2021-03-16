Azalea Fest to happen after all

PICKENS — After initially calling off the Azalea Festival due to concerns over COVID-19, event organizers have had a change of heart. In a recent announcement, officials announced they have reversed their original decision and have decided the event will take place after all.

“We have heard you! The Pickens Azalea Festival is on for April 16 and 17,” posted event organizers on social media. “The Pickens Azalea Festival Board has decided to move forward with the 2021 Pickens Azalea Festival on April 16 and 17 with the annual cruise-in on Friday at 6 p.m. and Festival all day Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.”

Given the short notice and the amount of planning that goes into the festival every year, the Board is asking for volunteers for the festival itself, as well as rounding up vendors.

“Given the short time frame, we have reduced the price to all vendors and focusing on the artisans, crafters, small businesses, and food vendors,” they said.

On Feb. 16, the Azalea Fest crew had posted an online poll asking whether or not people would be comfortable attending this year’s event. After 2,500 ballots were cast, the poll closed with 87 percent of responders saying they would come. Thirteen percent of responders said they would not attend if the festival was held.

Despite the poll’s overwhelming positive response, Festival organizers initially scrapped this year’s festival anyway — prompting outrage on the Festival’s social media pages.

A few days later, organizers announced the decision’s reversal. To volunteer for this year’s Azalea Festival or for more information, visit www.pickensazaleafestival.com.

