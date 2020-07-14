Back to School?

PICKENS COUNTY — The School District of Pickens County (SDPC) has announced their plan to open for the 2020-21 school year, with face-to-face instruction set to begin Aug. 10.

“We firmly believe that student well-being requires face to face student-teacher interaction. Isolation leads to trauma and mental health issues for children,” said SDPC Superintendent Dr. Danny Merck. “As a result, school-wide face-to-face instruction will begin Monday, August 10th for all SDPC students. As parents or guardians, you have a choice to allow students to attend school in person or to participate in the online SDPC Virtual Academy.”

The enrollment deadline for Pickens County Virtual Academy is this Friday, July 17.

“Instead of releasing a yearly schedule, we are preparing to release six-week schedules that will contain both face-to-face and online instruction,” Merck continued. “In our first month of school, we will attempt to create a sense of belonging in all grade levels and to prepare for eLearning instruction. The first two weeks of school will allow us to gather vital information from teachers, parents and students to adjust moving forward.”

To protect students and to make sure they have a healthy workforce, officials said the schedules will be updated periodically as they continue to monitor community outbreaks of the virus, COVID-19.

“After the first two weeks of school, we expect to alter our daily routines in every school to provide an even safer environment as we monitor daily the safety and well-being of all students and employees,” Merck said.

SDPC officials state they have identified students in Special Programs and students in Early Childhood (3K – 2nd Grade) to be the highest priority for in-person face-to-face instruction. Accordingly, they plan to provide face-to-face instruction to these groups at times when other student groups are being taught through Intermittent Virtual or SDPC Virtual Academy.

Students targeted in the Special Programs group will be notified directly by the Special Services department, they said.

“Knowing that we must have key personnel to operate school including nurses, teachers, and SRO’s, it is vital for families to keep in mind that within any six-week window, a school or grade level may revert to virtual online learning if the well-being of students or employees is compromised,” Merck said. “This is our best attempt in scheduling a month in advance, what is reality today may not be the same in August.”

Based on data from the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and Governor McMaster, be advised that the first six-week schedule may change prior to the scheduled start of school, forcing the district to implement eLearning rather than face to face instruction on opening day Aug. 10, they said.

“We will attempt to provide as much in person instruction as possible during each six-week schedule, however, the flu season combined with the COVID-19 pandemic may result in more eLearning,” said Merck. “Also, if our county continues to receive a high spread rating from DHEC, then it is likely we will continue with the same six-week schedule as the first six weeks.”

According to the district’s plan, face coverings (masks and/or face shield) are required for all employees when physical distancing is not possible. SDPC and SDE will provide masks and/or face shields for staff. Individuals may also bring their own face coverings, they said.

All students are encouraged to wear a face covering during transition times.

Students in Grades 3 and above will be encouraged to wear a face covering whenever possible — but especially in the hallways to and from class, during arrival/dismissal times, and when 6 feet of distancing is not possible in the classroom.

On buses, drivers will be required and students will be encouraged to wear face masks/coverings.

Schools will also have posted signs throughout the buildings promoting safe practices and social distancing, markings on floors for social distancing in areas where lines typically form and regular cleaning and disinfecting, they said.

“In summary, these are challenging times, and this is unchartered territory for all of us,” said Merck. “We believe in-person instruction is best for our students, parents, and the Pickens County community. We are conscious of the fact that many of our families and students have struggled during the past four months. Our goal is to support you and be as accommodating as possible when ensuring the safety of all students and staff. We are confident this plan will work because of people; not the plan. Every family is different, and we respect every parent’s decision regarding in person instruction or the Virtual Academy. Whether your child is learning at home or at school, teamwork will be required to successfully navigate the upcoming school year.”

“As parents YOU are a part of our team,” he said. “We appreciate your feedback, promise to improve our delivery of eLearning this school year, and are looking forward to having your children safely back in school.”