PICKENS — Peaceful demonstrators gathered in Pickens on Monday to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn., who died in police custody after an officer knelt on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds — sparking outrage nationwide about racial injustice and police brutality against African Americans.

“This isn’t about rioting and this isn’t about looting,” Serena Marchbanks, one of the protesters said. “This is about demanding justice — and about refusing to stay silent when my black brothers and sisters are targeted and profiled for nothing but the color of their skin. When a cop goes home, he can take his uniform off. I can’t take my blackness off — my son’s can’t take their blackness off — it’s who we are. And I am tired. I am tired of seeing our young black man taken away in body bags.”

The group, which consisted of around 35-40 people, met at Legacy Square in downtown Pickens for the rally and march, which was organized by Justin Sportsman on social media.

“It’s unity: That’s what we’re here for today,” Sportsman said. “I know some people in the community were concerned about us doing this, but this is a good thing.”

Rep. Davey Hiott, Sen. Rex Rice, Pickens Mayor Fletcher Perry and Sheriff Rick Clark joined the group in Legacy a little before 5 p.m. and joined the protesters in prayer before marching with them to the Pickens County Courthouse.

Marchers chanted “I can’t breathe,” and shouted Floyd’s name as they walked, along with “No justice, no peace, no racist police.” At the courthouse, there was more prayers and a moment of silence before they returned to Legacy Square where marchers laid face-down along Main Street for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

Crowd reactions were varied: While many motorists honked their horns and shouted encouragement to the protesters, others revved their engines, laughed loudly and or shouted insults. At least two trucks passed by waving Confederate flags at the group.

Police Chief Travis Riggs said he had put extra officers out for the march but was expecting everything to proceed smoothly.

“We’re just here to make sure no one does anything stupid,” he said.

A similar event is scheduled to take place in downtown Easley on Wednesday at 5 p.m.