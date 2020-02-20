Death investigation underway for missing Clemson student found in Tenn.

John Andrew Martin had been missing since Sunday. John Andrew Martin had been missing since Sunday.

PICKENS COUNTY — The body of a Clemson University student, who was reported earlier today as missing, has been located in Sevier County, Tenn., according to the Pickens County Sheriff Office.

Detectives were following up on various leads that indicated he may be in the Sevierville, Tennessee area. Detectives then contacted the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office and asked for assistance, said PCSO Chief Deputy Chad Brooks.

Authorities said John Andrew Martin, Jr. was located in Sevier County along with his vehicle and the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a death investigation.

Details on how/why Martin was in Tennessee were not immediately available and a cause of death has not been released.

“The prayers of the entire Pickens County Sheriff’s Office are with this family and I hope that people will respect their need for privacy as they deal with this tragedy,” said Pickens County Sheriff Rick Clark. “I would also like to give my sincere thanks to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee for their willingness to assist our Detectives during this investigation.”

Martin, age 21, had last been seen on Sunday night at a residence in the Clemson area.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

