19 arrested in county-wide drug bust

Top, from left: Algernon Terrell Stokes, Andrea Mitchell Holder, Anthony Wayne Summerall, Catherine Denise Ramey, Cathy Michelle McAlister, John Mathis Anthony, Justin Allen Chappel, Luke Allen Mills, Robert Christopher Duke, Samuel Ray Ross, Darrell Tabron, Dewayne Claude Moore, Douglas Richard Swisher, James Lynn Robinson, Jason Dean Holder, Scott William Delano, Tia Celest Martin, Travis Mitchell Hendricks, Whitney Sharee Hall. Top, from left: Algernon Terrell Stokes, Andrea Mitchell Holder, Anthony Wayne Summerall, Catherine Denise Ramey, Cathy Michelle McAlister, John Mathis Anthony, Justin Allen Chappel, Luke Allen Mills, Robert Christopher Duke, Samuel Ray Ross, Darrell Tabron, Dewayne Claude Moore, Douglas Richard Swisher, James Lynn Robinson, Jason Dean Holder, Scott William Delano, Tia Celest Martin, Travis Mitchell Hendricks, Whitney Sharee Hall.

PICKENS COUNTY — Nineteen people were arrested following a countywide drug operation, according to Chief Deputy Chad Brooks of the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Brooks, over the last week, deputies began arresting people on various drug and weapons charges.

“We are very fortunate to have such a great working relationship with all of our Federal, State, and local law enforcement partners. These arrests are just another example of that cooperation,” said Sheriff Rick Clark. “The Sheriff’s Office is as committed today as we have ever been in the mission to protect our citizens from the plague of drugs.”

The arrests stemmed from several undercover drug investigations conducted during the past two years, Brooks said before adding an unidentified person from Easley is still wanted on a charge of distribution of methamphetamine.

“As I stated during a November press conference regarding “Prison Empire,” — an investigation that agents of the PCSO participated in which culminated in the indictment of 56 mid-to-upper level drug traffickers on 192 criminal counts — combating the illicit drug trade in Pickens County is of the highest priority,” Clark continued. “These arrests today are just another example of our agency’s continued commitment to targeting those individuals who continue to spread poison to our citizens.”

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Easley Police Department, United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and South Carolina Department of Probation, Pardon, all Parole all helped assist with the arrests, Brooks said.

Of the 19 arrests, six were from Liberty, another six were from Easley. Central, Pickens and Anderson each had one arrest while Greenville and Marietta had two a piece.

Suspects arrested include:

John Mathis Anthony, 42, Liberty, charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Justin Allen Campbell, 33, Liberty, charged with trafficking in methamphetamine.

Scott William Delano, 45, Liberty, charged with three counts of distribution of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.

Robert Christopher Duke, 35, Central, charged with trafficking in methamphetamine.

Whitney Sharee Hall, 28, Anderson, charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of an explosive device and possession of psilocybin mushrooms.

Travis Mitchell Hendricks, 35, Easley, charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.

Andrea Michelle Holder, 31, Marietta, was charged with distribution of marijuana.

Jason Dean Holder, 34, Marietta, was charged with distribution of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Tia Celest Martin, 34, Liberty, charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Cathy Michelle McAlister, 46, Pickens, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine.

Luke Allen Mills, 31, Easley, was charged with possession with intent to distribute LSD, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

Dewayne Claude Moore, 56, Easley, charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Catherine Denise Ramey, 47, Easley, charged with distribution of methamphetamine.

James Lynn Robinson, 45, Greenville, charged with two counts of distribution of heroin.

Samuel Ray Ross, 44, Liberty, charged with trafficking in methamphetamine.

Algernon Terrell Stokes, 37, Liberty, charged with two counts of distribution of marijuana and three counts of distribution of a controlled substance.

Anthony Wayne Summerall, 40, Greenville, charged with distribution of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.

Douglas Richard Swisher, 63, Easley, charged with two counts of distribution of methamphetamine.

Darrell Tabron, 46, Easley, charged with trafficking in methamphetamine.

“Rest assured that we will continue working behind the scenes to identify and eradicate those that choose to perpetuate the drug trade in Pickens County,” said Clark.

Top, from left: Algernon Terrell Stokes, Andrea Mitchell Holder, Anthony Wayne Summerall, Catherine Denise Ramey, Cathy Michelle McAlister, John Mathis Anthony, Justin Allen Chappel, Luke Allen Mills, Robert Christopher Duke, Samuel Ray Ross, Darrell Tabron, Dewayne Claude Moore, Douglas Richard Swisher, James Lynn Robinson, Jason Dean Holder, Scott William Delano, Tia Celest Martin, Travis Mitchell Hendricks, Whitney Sharee Hall. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_19mugsBLOCK.jpg Top, from left: Algernon Terrell Stokes, Andrea Mitchell Holder, Anthony Wayne Summerall, Catherine Denise Ramey, Cathy Michelle McAlister, John Mathis Anthony, Justin Allen Chappel, Luke Allen Mills, Robert Christopher Duke, Samuel Ray Ross, Darrell Tabron, Dewayne Claude Moore, Douglas Richard Swisher, James Lynn Robinson, Jason Dean Holder, Scott William Delano, Tia Celest Martin, Travis Mitchell Hendricks, Whitney Sharee Hall.

Over half the suspects arrested were from Easley, Liberty

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.