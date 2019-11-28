Liberty man attends National Gala

Ethan Brown, left, and Ian Desmond, right. Ethan Brown, left, and Ian Desmond, right. Ian Desmond accepts the NF Champion award accompanied by Ethan Brown. Ian Desmond accepts the NF Champion award accompanied by Ethan Brown.

LIBERTY — The Children’s Tumor Foundation recently hosted the National Gala in New York City. This annual event draws philanthropists, donors, fundraisers, researchers, clinicians, NF patients and their families for an evening of inspiration, innovation, and awareness. In all, $2.5 million dollars was raised to support NF research endeavors.

And what does that have to do with Pickens County? Well, you’d have to ask Ethan Brown, a young man from Liberty.

Brown joined his best friend (and Colorado Rockies player) Ian Desmond in New York City last week for the Children’s Tumor Foundation National Gala.

Brown lives with neurofibromatosis type 2, a rare genetic disorder. Called NF2 for short, the disorder causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body. There is currently no cure.

Desmond and Brown have been friends since 2012, after striking up a friendship on the social media platform Twitter. Through their friendship, Desmond’s support for the Children’s Tumor Foundation has flourished.

And on Nov. 20, Desmond accepted the NF Champion award — with Ethan Brown by his side.

“Back in 2012, when I met Ethan (Brown), I didn’t know anything about NF,” Desmond said during his acceptance speech. “You all are world-changers. You’re fighters, you’re brave, you’re strong, you’re loving and you’re compassionate. I’m grateful to have seen all of this in action over the last seven years.”

Also during the gala, the launch of the Discovery Fund was announced. Discovery is an $8 million-dollar initiative supporting “the Foundation’s commitment to driving and funding the best and most promising NF research.”

Discovery Fund researchers will focus on NF drug development, including basic science to pre-clinical and early stage clinical trials, with the goal of developing new treatments and potential cures. “(The Discovery Fund will) trigger a new wave of discoveries that will lead to the next wave of clinical trials,” said Annette Bakker, Ph.D., Children’s Tumor Foundation president.

Founding members who have made a leadership commitment to the initiative, Shelley and Frank Haughton, Richard Horvitz and Erica Hartman-Horvitz, Jim Bob and Laurée Moffett, were recognized during the event and actor Alec Baldwin introduced Frank Haughton, who matched the first $900,000 raised in the research auction.

During his remarks, Frank drew on his personal connection to NF, “I am not a doctor. I am not a researcher, I am not going to discover a cure for NF. I am a dad, I am a granddad, but you know, moms, dads, grandmoms, granddads, we can be powerful, we can give of the resources that have been entrusted to us.”

The medical Humanitarian Award was given to Dr. Peggy Wallace, recognizing her numerous remarkable contributions to the field of NF research, most notably, as a member of the team that discovered the NF gene in 1991.

“Although NF has not yet been conquered, great strides have been made, and I have confidence that the future will definitely see an end to NF,” she said. “Science now has so many great tools that the bottleneck is funding, not ideas.”

The 2019 NF Ambassador McKinnon Galloway and 2009 NF Ambassador Rose Match Suna were also on hand to pass the torch to the upcoming Ambassador for 2020, Brianna Worden.

Brianna, now 22-years-old, was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis when she was two months old.

“As the 2020 National Ambassador, I hope to be an advocate for all people affected by NF,” she said. “This honor means the world to me and I cannot express how thankful I am. This is for all of you. Together, we can End NF!”

During their remarks, McKinnon and Rose unveiled the Junior Board, a group of young professionals committed to advancing the Children’s Tumor Foundation mission to drive research, expand knowledge and advance care for the NF community.

But perhaps the baseball player, with a friend from Liberty, said it best:

“All of the hard work the Children’s Tumor Foundation has poured into the last 40 years to change the world,” said Desmond. “I have no doubt that your fight will be a fruitful one, we will see a changed world, one without NF.”

