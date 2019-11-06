Ollie’s coming to Easley

The new location on Calhoun Memorial Highway is expected to open February 2020. The new location on Calhoun Memorial Highway is expected to open February 2020.

EASLEY — It’s going to be an indoor trampoline park! It’s going to be a Target! It’s going to be a Chuck E. Cheese!

No. Calm down, Easley.

Ever since the Bi-Lo closed in the Easley Village Shopping Center on Calhoun Memorial Highway, rumors have been flying about what retail operation was going to set up shop in the empty space.

Finally, we have an answer: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, confirmed on Wednesday by the company’s Vice President of Real Estate, Jerry Altland.

Altland told The Sentinel-Progress the location is currently undergoing renovations and is expected to be open for business February of 2020.

Ollie’s, which was founded in 1982, is known for selling overstock and close-out merchandise. The company is headquartered in Pennsylvania and currently has 345 locations in 25 states with 1,800 employees, according to the company website.

With locations in Greenville and Anderson, Ollie’s isn’t exactly new to the Upstate, but the coming Easley store on US 123 is the company’s first location in Pickens County.

Altland said they will expect to hire 45-55 full and part-time employees for the new store.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

