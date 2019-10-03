Pickens man sentenced to 21 years

Timothy Keith Poole Timothy Keith Poole

PICKENS COUNTY — A year after he was arrested for killing his first cousin and burying him in a shallow grave, a Pickens man has been sentenced to 21 years in prison, according to the solicitor.

Court records show 42-year-old Timothy Keith Poole pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and desecration of human remains on Oct. 2.

As previously reported by The Sentinel-Progress, Timothy Poole became involved in a verbal altercation with the victim, Brian Poole, on or about Feb. 10, 2018 at a residence on Can Do Lane in Pickens County.

At the time, law enforcement officials said Poole shot the victim in the head with a shot gun, buried him the yard and poured a concrete slab over the site.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said victim had been temporarily residing at the residence when the shooting occurred in February.

Poole’s arrest came after a witness came forward and the grave was located at the rear of the residence, officials reported.