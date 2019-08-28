Unclaimed Money: Not a scam

S.C. Treasurer Curtis Loftis surprised the Friends of the Sarlin Library in Pickens with a check for over $30K in unclaimed money. S.C. Treasurer Curtis Loftis surprised the Friends of the Sarlin Library in Pickens with a check for over $30K in unclaimed money. S.C. Treasurer Curtis Loftis, center, with Foothills Playhouse Board of Directors member Sam Norris, right, and Derick A. Pindroh, left, Executive Artistic Director. S.C. Treasurer Curtis Loftis, center, with Foothills Playhouse Board of Directors member Sam Norris, right, and Derick A. Pindroh, left, Executive Artistic Director. S.C. Treasurer Curtis Loftis, left, with Kasie Strickland, right, managing editor for The Sentinel-Progress. S.C. Treasurer Curtis Loftis, left, with Kasie Strickland, right, managing editor for The Sentinel-Progress.

PICKENS COUNTY — You’ve heard of it before, right? Millions of dollars in unclaimed money just sitting there — waiting for you to claim it.

Sounds slightly “scam-ish,” certainly too good to be true, and — at the very least — surely (if legit) must require a ton of paperwork as well as a giant machete to cut through the red tape in order to get it. Not worth the effort, right?

Well, not so fast …

Because according to S.C. State Treasurer Curtis Loftis, none of that is true.

“There is around $650 million in unclaimed money in South Carolina alone,” said Loftis during a recent interview with The Sentinel-Progress. “That’s not nationwide, that’s here.”

Loftis said the money comes from a variety of sources and much of it, because it sits in perpetuity, has been there a long time.

“Maybe Grandma bought some stocks back in the day and never told anyone,” he explained. “Maybe Dad had a life insurance policy through work that Mom didn’t know about. You know, especially back then, husbands didn’t always tell their wives how much money they had — in some cases it was more of a ‘I work and you stay at home with the 18 kids. Oh, and here’s a dollar to buy yourself something.’ Because of situations like that, you’ll have savings bonds, bank accounts, insurance policies — whatever — just sitting there. For years.”

It’s also more common than you think. Loftis said if he were to ask an auditorium full of people to check for unclaimed money, about a third of them would find it.

“You know, sometimes it’s not much,” he said. “Sometimes it’s life-changing. You find a couple of grand for a struggling mom — that can be the difference in getting a car fixed, or having food in the fridge.”

Loftis said the largest amount paid out was $900,000.

“It’s not the amounts through, this is your money,” he said. “Whether it’s $5 or $500 or $5,000, why not claim it?”

During his visit to Pickens County, the Treasurer made a couple of surprise visits to present some local businesses and non-profits with their unclaimed money.

Friends of the Sarlin Library in Pickens were shocked to discover they had over $30,000.

“I couldn’t believe they didn’t know!” laughed Loftis. “That was great, I thought they were going to fall over.” The office also found $315 for Foothills Playhouse in Easley smaller amounts for United Way of Pickens County and the domestic violence shelter, MARY’S House.

As a final surprise, Loftis then presented The Sentinel-Progress with a $1,460 check — money belonging to the paper that we were unaware of.

Oops.

To see if you have unclaimed money, visit the S.C. Treasurer’s Office website at www.treasurer.sc.gov.

S.C. Treasurer Curtis Loftis surprised the Friends of the Sarlin Library in Pickens with a check for over $30K in unclaimed money. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_money_1.jpg S.C. Treasurer Curtis Loftis surprised the Friends of the Sarlin Library in Pickens with a check for over $30K in unclaimed money. Courtesy photo S.C. Treasurer Curtis Loftis, center, with Foothills Playhouse Board of Directors member Sam Norris, right, and Derick A. Pindroh, left, Executive Artistic Director. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_money_2.jpg S.C. Treasurer Curtis Loftis, center, with Foothills Playhouse Board of Directors member Sam Norris, right, and Derick A. Pindroh, left, Executive Artistic Director. Courtesy photo S.C. Treasurer Curtis Loftis, left, with Kasie Strickland, right, managing editor for The Sentinel-Progress. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_money_3.jpg S.C. Treasurer Curtis Loftis, left, with Kasie Strickland, right, managing editor for The Sentinel-Progress. Courtesy photo Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress

S.C. currently has over $650 million in unclaimed property

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.