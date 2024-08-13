NEWBERRY — Insufficient time to exercise often is the biggest obstacle for individuals looking to get in shape. There is no denying that life is busy, but it’s not impossible to find time to exercise, particularly when people engage in high intensity interval training, or H.I.I.T.

H.I.I.T. incorporates effective movements in a 30-minute exercise routine. The American College of Sports Medicine says that H.I.I.T. has commanded a top spot on popular fitness trends lists since 2014. H.I.I.T. combines resistance training with aerobic exercises to produce a complete workout.

How does H.I.I.T. work?

The Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health says H.I.I.T. is a rigorous workout of interval training. It features several rounds that alternate between high-intensity movements followed by shorter periods of lower-intensity exercises. This format enables the workout to increase the heart rate to at least 80 percent of a person’s maximum. H.I.I.T. programs are based on interval training first introduced in the 1950s to improve performance of elite Olympic athletes.

Examples of H.I.I.T. workouts

A person can use H.I.I.T. with any type of cardiovascular workout, whether stair climbing, rowing, running, or jumping rope. Higher intensity portions include working harder than one is used to for spurts of 30 seconds to three minutes, according to WebMD. The times of “rest” aren’t completely rest, just lower intensity. The progress of the workout alternates accordingly. Most people quickly increase their heart rates and work up a sweat, which helps them lose weight and boost metabolism. The post-workout bonus includes burning calories for roughly two hours following an H.I.I.T. regimen.

Different types of H.I.I.T.

There are two different types of H.I.I.T. Regular H.I.I.T. is recommended for the general public or average gym user. There also is a more intense version, called S.I.T, which stands for Sprint Interval Training. S.I.T is especially intense, so it should only be performed by people who are already well-conditioned, according to Nuffield Health.

Who can benefit from H.I.I.T.?

Just about anyone medically cleared can utilize H.I.I.T. Since it is vigorous aerobic exercise, individuals must assess their physical condition and health before beginning. The main reason to use H.I.I.T. is to enjoy a time-efficient workout and vary the pace to stay engaged. H.I.I.T. can be done at home or at the gym. In fact, many gyms have specialized H.I.I.T. classes in their group class offerings.

H.I.I.T. has become a popular way to get in shape by packing high-intensity movements into a short period of time.