PICKENS COUNTY — Clemson forward PJ Hall has declared for the 2024 NBA Draft he recently announced.

“Clemson will always be home,” Hall said on social media.

Hall led the Tigers to the Elite 8 this past season in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Hall averaged a team-high 18.3 points a game, had team-high in blocks (51) and steals (28) and was second on the team in rebounds (6.4).

Locally, Hall signed with Clemson out of Dorman High School in 2020. He was ranked as a four-star recruit and the No. 50 overall player in the country, per the On3 Industry rankings.

So, the big question now is: Will Hall’s No. 24 jersey be hanging up in the rafters?

EHS Alumni Support: If you’ve been to a recent playoff game of Easley, you’ve probably seen a group of alumni standing up on the bleachers down the third base line and showing their support.

Seth Boyles (2022) cherishes those bus rides after a big win and Coach Payne hitting the gritty.

Commenting on this year’s EHS baseball team, Boyles said, “I’m really excited about this team. I coached a lot of them in church ball, so they are like family to me.”

Kaleb Hixon (2022) his favorite baseball memory from EHS is sweeping region in 2021 or beating Greenwood in the playoffs in 2022. About this year’s Green Wave team, Hixon said, “They’re playing great and have tons of energy,” he said.

Javy Espinosa (2020) “Go Payne,” he said, about this year’s team and added about this year’s team: “Electric, Ts me up on sight.”

The Pickens YMCA hike to Clemson Experimental Forest has been rescheduled for for Saturday, June 200 to Kings Creek and Spoonauger Falls.

The Greenville Sports Cards & Memorabilia Show will be held on Saturday, May 25 at the Haywood Mall in Greenville. Clemson football players Khalil Barnes and Bryant Wesco Jr. will be at the show signing autographs starting at noon. Autograph tickets can be purchased at the show as soon as the doors open at 10 a.m.

From social media: Former Green Wave football standout Luke Foster dropped by Matt Houston’s practice this past week at EHS.

Standout Students: The School District of Pickens County announced the recipients of the Teacher of the Year Forum Scholarship: Ashton Moseley (Pickens HS), Kate Hollingsworth (D.W. Daniel HS) and Libby Norris (Easley HS).

The Rising Wave Basketball Camp will be held June 3-4 from 5 to 8 p.m. Cost of the camp is $40 and is open to: boysand girls ages 9-13 (rising 3rd graders through rising 7th graders.

The AnMed Rhythm on the River has been rescheduled for Sunday, May 19 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Dolly Cooper Park in Powdersville.

Easley High School’s Acie Vincent has been named the Region 1 4A Girls Most Valuable Runner. She won the 1600, 800, 3200 and was part of the winning 3200 relay.

