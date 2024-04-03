EASLEY – Every baseball team needs a good starter and a dominant closer.

The Easley High School baseball team has just that this season in Kaleb Woods and Cole Davis. They showed that last week in the Green Wave’s 8-1 win over a tough Greenwood team. Owens threw a gem of a game with 6 solid innings, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks and he scattered 6 hits. Owen’s got a 2-0 run lead early in the first inning. Then, he dug in on the mound and retired Greenwood three up and three down in innings in the second, third and fourth innings.

Owens came on in relief and struck out two of the three batters that he faced.

“They (Olson and Davis) work every day to get better,” said junior catcher Aaron Tolbert. “They throw majority strikes and I don’t have to work at all. They make my job easy. I can look good because they are really good. It starts at the top. Our coach (Payne) expects a lot out of us – whether they are in practice or in a big game like this. The hard work comes through and the dedication and culture we have on game day. It just showed tonight (against Greenwood).”

Improvement behind the plate: Tolbert doesn’t seem like your average junior, either.

The hard work of Tolbert has paid off in the off-season, according to Coach Payne.

“He (Tolbert) is so improved from last year,” said Coach Payne. “He struggled a bit last year as a sophomore catching wise. he went out this past summer with catching instructors and he’s a different guy. These pitches Kole (Woods) was throwing at the end were borderline (strikes) and he’s sticking ‘em. Last year, he wasn’t doing that. He’s our biggest defensive plus back there.”

