There are statistics that talk about how it is more beneficial to be a two-sport athlete in high school. You are competing more throughout the year, you are training different muscles and the list goes on and on.

You don’t have to tell any of this to Easley High School senior Olivia Gramblin, The Easley Progress Girls Basketball Player of the Year for 2023-24. The talented Gramblin has shined on the basketball court and in track.

Gramblin just got done with her senior season of hoops for the Green Wave, averaging 9.5 points and 5.6 rebounds a game. Plus, she was named I-AAAA All-Region for her efforts.

“I’m happy with the season and our efforts,” said the 5-foot-11 Gramblin, at their recent basketball banquet. “I tried my best and gave it my all.”

About the memorable victory over Pickens (on their homecourt of EHS), Gramblin said it was her favorite game she’s ever played in and added, “I loved the crowd and the loudness of it. I’m happy that we won and the crowd motivated me.”

EHS coach Ivan Raymond was especially pleased with the dedication that Gramblin showed towards the basketball program.

“Just the commitment,” said Coach Raymond. “One of the things that you get with her is a kid who is very, very loyal and very, very smart. I’m just proud of her and the dedication she put (forth), and the individual that she has turned into.”

Beyond her ability in basketball, Gramblin is probably better known for her standout effort in track. Especially, the high jump event.

“She has a good opportunity to repeat this year,” said EHS track coach Braxton Sheriff. “She (Sheriff) was region champ last year (in high jump). She jumped 5-2 last year and she’s hoping to go to the University of South Carolina to high jump. This year, she’ll be one of the top high jumpers in the state for us.”

Continued Coach Sheriff, “She’s a very consistent and motivated girl with a lot of talent. I’m just hoping for big things from her this year. She just has a drive about her. I think that’s the biggest thing. She puts in the work and it shows.”

