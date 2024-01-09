Integrity.

Loyalty.

Dependability.

Those are three personality traits that can take a person a long ways in life. Carter Owen showed that winning mentality this past season for the Easley High School football team. He suffered a knee injury during practice back in May.

“I slipped on my knee and didn’t think it was much,” said Owen. “I was just having some soreness and it kept on for a couple of weeks. It kept on and then it would die down. In the middle of June, it was really bad and I was talking to my trainer and he told me to go get an MRI. I got my MRI the first week of June and that’s when I realized it was torn.”

Continued Owen, “They told me I could either play on it the whole season or I could get the surgery at the beginning of August and miss about a third of the season. So, I decided to play on it and get the surgery after the season. My trainer ordered me a knee brace. During the games, I didn’t feel it too much with all of the adrenaline. But after games, it would just hurt. But I didn’t want to miss any games of my senior season.”

Owen did miss two football games this past season, though, but that was because of a concussion.

The end result is that Owen recently had knee surgery over the Christmas break and is on his way back. Plus, he has verbally committed recently to continue his football career as a long-snapper at Anderson University.

He’s thrilled, too, about his decision to play close to home.

“I’m pretty excited to go to Anderson,” said Owen. “I had a decision between Anderson and a couple other colleges and I chose Anderson. “I felt it was the best place for me to grow as a player and a person, and it is a place I can major in business management. They have a great program for that. I’m excited to go to a college that they haven’t had a football team before – starting something new. So, I get to be a part of the first-ever football team there.”

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Owen has done well in the classroom too. He’s got an overall GPA of 4.878.

Owen is scheduled to report to Anderson University the middle of July.

You can bet he’ll be ready!

