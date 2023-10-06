Bowens motors on in Marine Corps

PICKENS — He was far from a star athlete growing up. He just played football his freshman year at Pickens High School and then part of his sophomore season.

But at age 12, Jamie Bowens started working on cars. Little did he know – it would help jumpstart his life. He recently completed boot camp in the U.S. Marine Corps and his job will be in “Motor T” as they say.

Bowens served as the Platoon Leader his final 11 weeks of Marine Corps boot camp and was meritoriously promoted to Private First Class (E-2).

“You have to earn what you get and I wanted to earn it,” said the 18-year-old Bowens. “My favorite part is the drive everyone has and just all the opportunities you have in the Marine Corps. All the certifications I can get in the Marine Corps, the travel and the schooling.”

Bowens did 15 pullups in the Physical Fitness Test in boot camp, turned in a 19:30 in his 3-mile run and did his full 3:45 for the plans. He might look a bit different, too. He entered boot camp at 200 pounds and is home on leave now at 180 pounds.

“It’s good seeing family and friends, going to the gym and resting while I can,” Bowens said, about his time at home on leave.

When asked what advice he would give to anyone still in high school and thinking about joining the military, Bowens said, “Strive to be a better person every day.”

Oooooh-rah!

Jamie is the son of James Sr. and Amanda.

Reach Jeff Holt at 864-855-0355.