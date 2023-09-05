EASLEY — For Easley fans eagerly awaiting the season’s home opener, the Green Wave did not disappoint, solidly defeating the Wade Hampton Generals 62-33 on Friday.

Easley boasted 70 total plays and 27 first downs to Wade Hampton’s 54 and 22.

Penalties were a little on the rough side with Easley flagged 14 times for 115 yards. Luckily, the Generals fared much worse — refs threw 23 flags for 196 yards.

Time of possession was 22:25 Easley, 25:35 Wade Hampton.

Green Wave QB Jay Stoker had a great game. He completed 14 of 19 passes for 347 yards and six touchdowns.

Logan Sullivan also showed out for the offense with 21 carries for 200 yards and two touchdowns, including a 92-yard-long run. He also had two receptions for 52 yards.

In receiving, Will Patton shined with three receptions for 162 yards and two touchdowns. Also notable in receiving was Kyler Turner with five catches for 33 yards and a TD. Kadin Davis, and M. Hillstock also found the end zone.

On the other side of the ball, Talan Scott led the defence with 12 total tackles. C. Brewington had nine and Kaiden Erby had eight. Landon Santana, Kobe Preston and Eden Negrete each boasted tackles for loss.

The Green Wave (1-1) will now get ready for J.L. Mann (3-0) on the road this Friday. Last week, Mann smacked around Woodruff 40-0, so Easley will have to bring their “A” game to bring home the win.

Eight miles down the road, Pickens (1-2) landed their first win of the season, defeating Southside (0-2) a whopping 41-13. The Blue Flame was coming off back-to-back losses against Crescent and Franklin County. Pickens is off this week and likely putting that time to good use as they get ready to take on Daniel at home on Sept. 15.

Daniel (2-0) was off last week and will travel to Hart County (1-1) this Friday to take on the Bulldogs.

Liberty (2-1) also had an early bye but travels to Dixie (0-2) this Friday.

Kick off for games is 7:30 p.m.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.