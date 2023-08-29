EASLEY — High school football got off to a rocky start for the Green Wave with a opening 38-0 loss at Daniel.

On paper, the sophomore-heavy team matched well against the Lions: They had 55 total plays to Daniel’s 51 with 14 first downs. Easley dominated time of possession, controlling the ball 26:36 to 21:24. Unfortunately, the Lions’ defense kept the Green Wave out of the end zone.

Easley QB Jay Stoker went 8-19 in passing for 45 yards. In rushing, Logan Sullivan had 82 yards over 17 carries and D. Willingham managed 49 yards over 10 carries. Will Patton lead in receiving with six receptions totaling 41 yards.

For the Lions, QB Lee Turnipseed went 10-16 in passing for 120 yards. In rushing, Senior Kari Bennett had eight carries for 217 yards and three touchdowns.

On the other side of the ball, the Lions’ defense had 63 tackles and three sacks.

Daniel (2-0) started in week 0 with a 48-20 win over Greer. They head to Hart County on Sept. 8.

Easley (0-1) will have their home opener against Wade Hampton (0-2) on Sept. 1.

In other parts of the county, Pickens (0-2) will travel to Southside (0-1) following opening losses against both Crescent and Franklin County and Liberty will host Eastside (0-2).

The Red Devils are currently sitting at 2-0 after securing wins against both Carolina Academy and Blue Ridge.

Kick off for games this Friday is 7:30 p.m.

