EASLEY — The SC Basketball Coaches Association recently announced its Hall of Fame Class for 2022. Inductees include Steve Beasley of Easley and Southside High Schools, Van McCloud of Keenan High School, Willie Thomas of Orangeburg-Wilkinson, Holly Hill, Bowman, Swansea, Lower Richland, Southside, and Lake City, Gene Stallard of Chapman High School, and Cindy Mattos DeHart of Eastside High School.

These five outstanding coaches will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Friday, March 18 in conjunction with the 73rd Annual North-South All Star Game Banquet at Seawell’s Restaurant in Columbia.

Coach Steve Beasley spent most of his career at Easley High School and finished up at Southside High School. After a tremendous 37 year career, Coach Beasley has a record of 428-246 with his boys and girls teams. His Southside teams advanced to the Upper state title game two times and claimed back-to-back state championships in 2017 and 2018.

The Easley Boys team advanced to the Upper State Finals in 2007 and 2010. He took both the Easley girls team to the Upper State semi-finals in 1992 and 1993. His boys teams at Easley advanced to the Upper State semi-finals in 2005 and 2009.

During his tenure, Coach Beasley was selected Region Coach of the Year nine times and was The Greenville News and the High School Sports Report State Coach of the Year. He was also named the SC Athletic Coaches Association Coach of the Year in 2017.

Additionally, he served as an assistant coach for the 1995 North-South All Star Game and contributed greatly to the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association serving on the Board of Directors and Officer.

For his dedication and success to Easley High School, he was inducted into the Easley High School Hall of Fame in 2017.

Coach Beasley is retired now and living in Easley.