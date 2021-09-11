Easley Green Wave Hall of Fame Inductees for 2020 and 2021

Donna Anderson Eric Hatton Fran Young Gerald Reese Joe McNeely Reggia Stapleton Ryan Blackston Steve Barr Tucker Burgess

2020

Steve Barr

A 1987 graduate of Easley High School, Steve was a 3 year starter on the baseball team along with playing JV basketball in1985. He was named co-MVP for the 1987 team leading them to the AAAA Play Offs. He was selected to play in the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association North-South All Star game after being named All State and All Region his senior year. Steve led the state that year with 15 home runs including a game in which he hit 3 home runs in a single game.

Steve received an athletic scholarship to Anderson Junior College where he earned an liberal arts degree in 1989. He then received a second athletic scholarship to USCSpartanburg, now USC-Upstate, and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business along with being team captain for the 1991 team. In 1912 he received his MBA from Southern Wesleyan University.

He coached American Legion Baseball in Mauldin as well as assisted Liberty High School and Little League in Pickens. Steve volunteered with Juvenile Diabetes Association and the Bi-Lo Golf Classic. Steve passed away in 2020, he is survived by his wife, the former Jill Watson of Pickens and they have one daughter, Jada Madison Barr.

Tucker Burgess

A 2013 graduate of Easley High School, Tucker was a member of the baseball team for 5 years as well as the C Team Football. He was named All Region and All State in 2012 and 2013 along with being selected to the SC Baseball Coaches Association North-South All Star Game in 2013. The baseball team was a member of the AAAA Play Offs for all 5 of the years Tucker was a member.

He received an athletic scholarship to Clemson University in 2013 and transferred to North Greenville University following the 2014 season. While at North Greenville, he was named Carolinas Conference All Conference in 2017. In 1918, he was the leader in NCAA Division II victories as a pitcher as well as ABCA/Rawlings All Region 1st Team, Hero Sports Pitcher of the Year, NCBWA and CAA All Region 1st Team. He was also named Carolinas Conference All Conference 1st Team as well as Pitcher of the Year and North Greenville University Male Athlete of the Year. In 1919, Tucker was NCBWA Division II All American 1st Team as well as All Region 1st Team. He was also names Southeast Pitcher of the Year by the NCBWA. The CCA named him All American 1st Team, All Region 1st Team and Southeast Pitcher of the Year along with being ABCA/Rawlings All Region 1st Team, Carolinas Conference All Conference 1st Team and Pitcher of the Year.

Eric Hatton

A 1990 graduate of Easley High School, Eric was a star running back for the Green Wave. He led the team to the Upper State Championship game in 1988. In 1988, he rushed 1098 yards with 14 touchdowns and was voted All Region. He was selected a Greenville Touchdown Club Player of the Week as well as a Kanawha Player of the Week during the 1988 season.

He became an ordained minister while serving Faith Family Christian Church in Clovis, New Mexico.

Joe McNeely

A 2009 graduate of Easley High School, Joe played football and basketball. He lettered 2 years in football and 4 in basketball. Joe was selected the Green Wave Defensive MVP and named to the All Region Team in football. In basketball, he was twice selected the Most Valuable Player on the team and 2 time All Region. He also received the Tom Oxendine Award his Senior Year and was selected by his classmates as the Most Athletic of the Class of 2009.

He graduated from The Citadel in 2013 after being a part of the basketball team as a Freshman. Joe was a member of the 2013 Summerall Guard and was a 1st Battalion Athletic Officer.

Fran Robinson Young

A 1990 graduate of Easley High School, Fran lettered in Track, Basketball and Volleyball earning a total of 11 Varsity Letters. She began her track career as a 7th grader and was a member of the 4 X 1600 relay team that held the record for over 30 years. During her junior year, she established the long jump record while also participating in the Triple Jump. She competed in the State Track Meet in the Long Jump and was the Team Captain for the team during her junior and season seasons along with being named MVP those years. She lettered 3 years in basketball and was awarded the Best Defensive Award and was a team captain her junior year.

Fran also served as a volunteer assistant coach for the Green Wave during the late 90’s for cross country and track.

Fran is a Lab Facilitator and Credit Recovery Teacher’s Aide at Eastside High School.

2021

Donna Anderson

A 1987 graduate of Easley High School. She is the only female trackster from EHS to be a State Track Champion after winning the 1986 400 meters. She ran track for 5 years holding School Records in the 100m, 200m, 400m, 400m Relay and the 1600m Relay. She was voted MVP in 1984, 85 and 86. She received a BA in Criminal Justice from the University of Wyoming where she was a walk on trackster. She also won Gold Medals at the Wyoming and Colorado State Games.

Ryan Blackston

A 1993 graduate of Easley High School. He won the State Cross Country Championship in 1992. He was voted MVP in 1991 and 1992 while serving as Co-Captain of the Cross Country Teams as will as being voted MVP in Track in 1992 and 1993 also serving as Co-Captain. He won Region Championships in both Cross Country and Track along with being names All Region for both sports. Ryan is also the Class President for the Class of 1993. He received a athletic scholarship to Furman University.

Daniel Bowden

A 2006 Graduate of Easley High School. He was the 2005 AAAA State Individual Medalist while leading the Golf Team to the 2005 AAAA State Championship. He was named the AAAA State Golfer of the Year while being selected All Region and All State. He received a Golf scholarship to Georgia Tech, playing for the Yellow Jackets for 2 years before finishing his career at Furman University.

Gerald Reese

A 1957 Graduate of Easley High School. He lettered 3 years in Baseball being selected MVP in 1957. He led the Green Wave to the Championship of Piedmont Conference making the All Star Team and being named MVP for the Conference. He was selected MVP in baseball in 1959 at North Greenville Junior College. He lettered at Clemson in 1960. He also served as President of the Green Wave Booster Club and served as a director for many years as well as serving on the Football Jamboree Committee and the Director of the Little League Football Program.

Reggia Riggins Stapleton

A 1976 Graduate of Easley High School. She cheered in high school and is the 1976 Senior Class President. She became the Cheer Coach at Easley Junior High taking her team to National Competitions.

She was instrumental in starting Competitive Cheer in SC and served as the Green Wave Cheer Coach from 1999 – 2004 being selected Region Coach of the Year in 2000, 2002 and 2003. She later served as the Director of Alternative Education, Principal of Graduate Advancement, Principal of Edwards Middle School and Principal of Pickens Middle School.

The 2020 and 2021 Easley Green Wave Hall of Fame induction ceremony is Sept. 17.