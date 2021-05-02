The Drive is back

UPSTATE — After 20 long months without a game, baseball is back in the Upstate.

The Greenville Drive recently celebrated the return of America’s pastime to Fluor Field with two major events: a press conference featuring remarks from team leaders, Mayor Knox White, and Annette Allen of Fluor Corporation; and a community day at the ballpark where fans could get information on ticket packages, check out distancing and safety protocols and learn more about upgrades for the 2021 season.

As a sign of the community’s enthusiasm for the return of the sport, many eager and excited fans attended Saturday’s welcome back event, which followed strict distancing and capacity regulations. Opening day at Fluor Field is set for Tuesday, May 4.

At the press conference, the Drive organization expressed its thanks to the Greenville community for sticking with the organization during a very difficult period of time, while Mayor White thanked both the Drive and Fluor Corporation for their collective efforts to “keep a community heartbeat going in this ballpark” by organizing and hosting charitable events, blood drives, PPE distributions and even some safe family celebrations, like Upstate Veterans Salute and the Green Monster Mash Halloween party to help our area stay connected throughout the darkest days of the pandemic.

During both events, the Drive announced that they will begin the season at roughly 50 percent capacity, so the ability to purchase walk-up tickets could be limited, especially early in the season. To help ensure they can keep up with demand, the Drive has created several unique new ticket packages, in addition to its usual season ticket options. These can be viewed at www.greenvilledrive.com. The Drive also announced that they would begin selling individual tickets through the website, one month at a time, on Saturday, 4/17. May tickets are already selling very quickly, so those interested in attending a game this month are advised to act soon.

“For years, Fluor Field has been referred to as Greenville’s front porch, a place where we gather as a community in support of our hometown team, we relax, we spend time with family and friends, and we engage in watching the most American of all sports,” noted Greenville Drive Owner and President Craig Brown. “The opening of baseball season is always a rite of Spring, but this year it’s somehow sweeter, a true cause for celebration and joy. Despite the toughest of times, in true Greenville fashion, together we won, and we will continue to win. We look forward to seeing happy faces at Fluor Field on opening day, May 4.”