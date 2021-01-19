Pickens split region games

PICKENS — The Pickens Lady Blue Flame basketball team played two region opponents last week, defeating Walhalla for the first time in recent memory and losing to Westside of Anderson.

The Pickens girls defeated Walhalla 43-35 on Jan. 12 and lost 62-33 to Westside on Jan. 13. Both contests were played in the friendly confines of Coach Peggy Harden Anthony Gymnasium.

“The girls are building amazing chemistry together,” said Lady Blue Flame Coach Rikki Owens, “and learning every time they step on the court. They are a very coachable team and so much fun to watch grow.”

During the Walhalla game, sophomore guard Macie Gentry was the leading Blue Flame scorer with 13 points. Freshman forward Maggie Chambers scored 12 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. Seventh-grade point guard Ava Owens scored 10 points, collected 12 rebounds and purloined six steals.

Gentry was also the leading Lady Blue Flame scorer in the Westside game, where she scored 12 points and also pulled down eight rebounds. Owens had 10 points, eight rebounds and four steals, and Chambers collected 12 rebounds.

The Lady Blue Flame, who are now 5-2 overall and 1-2 in Region 1-4A, played the Easley Lady Green Wave Tuesday evening in Easley, but results were unavailable at press time.

The Lady Blue Flame will host the Lady Devildogs of Travelers Rest on Friday evening at Coach Peggy Harden Anthony Gymnasium on the Pickens High School campus. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.