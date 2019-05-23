Solutions for Hagood Mill

Dear Editor,

Concerning the Hagood Mill and the termination of its director, the county council has a responsibility to insure employees are treated fairly. That means being on the look-out for bogus write-ups aimed to frustrate an employee so they’ll quit and when that doesn’t work, firing the employee unfairly.

The mill is in Councilman Wes Hendrick’s district. He should be investigating this, learning all the facts and stating if he agrees with the firing. If not, then sticking up for the employee publicly and arguing for his re-instatement.

Second, is there truth to the claims employees have been ordered by the administration not to talk to their elected councilman? If so, that is not right.

At the last council meeting I urged Councilman Ensley Feemster to ask the county attorney for a written legal opinion on this. This would end any such first amendment violations.

Third, is Hagood Mill being singled out? I went to the show two weekends ago at the Liberty Auditorium. About 50 people were in the audience. The capacity is 650.

I urged Councilman Chris Bowers to ask for the income statements of the auditorium to determine if it is bleeding red ink. If so, ask why isn’t that manager facing the same scrutiny?

Fourth, the county budget at the Hagood Mill is $106,000. That’s not a lot of money in terms of local government. For instance, the school district spends that every 6 hours.

While money is the reason given for all this, I think it is more about Chairman Roy Costner and the administration trying to gain control.

This is one reason why I strongly opposed closing AR Lewis and Holly Springs schools and voted “No.” Outsiders came in aiming to control the situation, didn’t care about turning the community upside down, and used money as their excuse to do it.

Those above Highway 183 want grassroots tourism supported by local volunteers, with the purpose of preserving the mountain heritage, community, and tradition.

They don’t want Costner’s brand of slick modern-day/ anything-goes commercialism, wrapped around a mill that goes back to their grandfather’s grandfather. Nor do they want to see locals pushed out, whose families have been up there 150 years.

Someone should be telling the chairman and his sidekicks this is the wrong direction. Stand up for those you represent and do it publicly.

How about this as a solution? Above Highway 183, the tourism effort will stress heritage, community and family. Below 183, like at the Liberty Auditorium, Costner and his crew can focus on commercialism and hiring relatives, business associates and political cronies.

And all tourism venues must be run effectively and efficiently.

To that end, the Hagood board should have three necessary ingredients, all working together: leaders aiming to put forth the heritage, community and family, others skilled in soliciting donations and boosting revenue, and one or two that can keep the effort on budget. Add in a director who values all that and knows how to run the mill day to day and this could be a solution.

Alex Saitta

Pickens, SC