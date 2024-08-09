Leo the Lion roars into August, bringing hot muggy temperatures punctuated by intermittent thunderstorms and threats of a hurricane. This is not surprising since Leo is a fire sign and is ruled by the sun. Keep it cool by wearing light, loose-fitting clothes, walk on the shady side of the street, and cool off with a refreshing slice of watermelon. August 3rd was National Watermelon Day, (but you can still eat watermelon all month).

According to the Zodiac, people born under the sign of Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) are the kings and queens of their jungle. They adore drama and love to bask in the spotlight. August babies have natural leadership skills, they are bold, creative, and ambitious. Those born under the sign of Leo shine with an inner light from the sun, a light they share generously with others.

Leos are a fire sign, and tend to have fiery and argumentative personalities. Their wild energy cannot be tamed. As with most fire signs, Leos are susceptible to burnout. In order to continue to lead and extend their influence, they need to take time to rest, relax, and recharge.

August has two birth flowers, the gladiola and the poppy. Poppies come in a rainbow of gorgeous colors, and their opiate qualities make them a symbol for sleep, peace, and death, but also resurrection. In the U.S., red poppies are often worn on Memorial Day to honor soldiers who died in war.

The tall, sword-like gladiolus got its name from the Roman Gladiators wo would wear the flowers around their necks during competitive games. The gladiolus symbolizes strength, honesty, and moral integrity — and you need lots of moral integrity to stay away from the beautiful, but dangerously addictive, poppy.

The August birthstone has always been the peridot, a yellowish green gem that has often been confused with the emerald. Ancient Egyptians called peridot the “gem of the sun” (Leo is ruled by the sun) and believed it protected the wearer from evil spirits and terrors of the night. Cleopatra adored Emeralds and many historians believe her famed emerald collection may have actually been peridot.

August has added a new birthstone. The American Gem Trade Association (AGTA) has named the spinel as the gemstone that will share the month of August with the peridot. Spinel is known mainly for its beautiful rich reds and is often mistaken for a ruby.

The Black Prince’s ruby, it turns out, is not a ruby at all. It is actually a 170-carat red spinel set in the Imperial Crown as part of the British Crown jewels. The Imperial Crown of Russia displays a stunning 398.72-carat spinel believed to be the largest red spinel in the world. However, I could find no information as to whether the spinel has the ability to shield its owner from evil spirits and night terrors, it seems only peridot can do that.

But wait, there is a third gemstone for August. August, along with June and December, is one of three months to have three birthstones. Sardonyx was the original birthstone for August. Sardonyx is a combination of alternating layers of sand and onyx that creates a reddish zebra-striped gemstone. You won’t find sardonyx in any crown jewels, it was primarily used as a seal in signet rings. While that is a very useful purpose, it is not very glamorous. Sardonyx symbolizes strength and is associated with health. Healing practitioners advise placing a sardonyx stone under your pillow before going to bed each night to encourage a good night’s sleep.

Lynda would get a good night’s sleep if she had a 100-carat spinel under her pillow. She can be reached at [email protected]. Opinions in this column belong to the writer only and are not necessarily shared by the newspaper.