This past winter, I had the opportunity to talk with a medical professional who told me this about myself, “YOU are not a planner”. I am not. It is the truth. I admit it. I am a spur of the moment, stress junkie kind of gal. In my mind, I am always young, running at warp speed, embracing what each day brings. Spontaneity is exciting.

To run a successful business, whether for profit or nonprofit like United Way of Pickens County, you need to operate from a well-developed PLAN. I get it but it is so not me!

My wonderful esteemed colleagues have been after me for at least two years to update United Way’s strategic plan. UGH! I dragged my heels forever and something always seemed to come up. Campaign presentations, Camp iRock fundraising, whatever excuse I could find NOT to do a strategic plan.

While I was on medical leave this winter, Karen Culley, Vice President of Community Impact took the reins from me and assumed the role of interim director. She was amazing at it too. Other than missing me, things rocked and rolled along until I returned in late April. I’ll give you two guesses what she spearheaded in my absence? A STRATEGIC PLAN. I returned to a board retreat facilitated by Perspectives Consulting Group, with the question…WHAT DO YOU WANT UNITED WAY OF PICKENS COUNTY TO BE IN 3 YEARS?

OMG, not to belabor the entire conversation, the outcome was a full blown, real life strategic plan for United Way of Pickens County. I have to admit, that now that the deed is in motion, I am having a pretty darn good time. I really love data driven projects. It is a fact that donor opinions and feedback tantalize me. I always learn something new and unexpected and the lovely comments about how much they love us and what a great job we are doing are fuel for the soul…and ego (just a wee bit).

Starting on Monday, July 15, United Way of Pickens County will be asking community members to participate in a short, simple, online survey about social issues in Pickens County. We will post the link to the community survey on Facebook and our website, www.uwpickens.org.

It is SO important that we hear from all citizens of Pickens County. We want to know what is important to them and how we can most effectively serve our beloved community.

Stop reading this article and mark your calendar JULY 15 to participate in our survey. Your opinion matters. We need to hear from you!

I was surprised to learn that a statistically valid survey is a lot smaller than I expected. Seriously? Now that I am onboard with this, I say let’s blow it out of the water. Double the expectations for us. Are we satisfied with the status quo, Pickens County? Heck, no. I say.

We have got some planning to do!

By Julie Capaldi Contributing columnist

Julie Capaldi is president of United Way of Pickens County. She can be reached at jcapaldi@uwpickens.org or 864-850-7094, extension 101.

