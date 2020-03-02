Chastain Rd. Elem. named 2020 Model School

Chastain Road Elementary has been selected as a 2020 Model School by the International Center for Leadership in Education. Chastain Road Elementary has been selected as a 2020 Model School by the International Center for Leadership in Education.

LIBERTY — The International Center for Leadership in Education (ICLE), whose mission is to challenge, inspire and equip today’s educators, has named Chastain Road Elementary School a 2020 Model School for making rapid and significant improvements in student outcomes.

Chastain Road Elementary recognized the need for change, collectively established a vision, and systematically worked together to create a learning environment that enables students of all abilities to thrive.

Chastain Road Elementary is one of 18 Model Schools from across the United States that will share its transformational journey and best practices at ICLE’s 28 th Annual Model Schools

Conference, June 28-July 1 in Orlando, Fla. The event provides a forum for thousands of passionate educators and leaders to share innovative ideas and best practices for developing future-focused classrooms.

Principal Jessica Patterson explained some of what led to the school’s success.

“Over the course of our ever-evolving journey in reshaping the culture at CRE, one powerful truth has emerged for us that we hope every leader and teacher will take to heart during their own transformation efforts: prioritizing the development of social and emotional skills is nonnegotiable when it comes to raising student achievement and improving the quality of young lives,” she said.

“Model Schools are doing the incredibly hard work of courageously leading the charge in the infinite game of education,” says Dr. Bill Daggett, Founder and Chairman, ICLE. “Each of the 2020 Model Schools exemplifies the strength of conviction that drives meaningful, long-term improvements and leaves our classrooms better than we found them.”

Selected annually based on a number of criteria, Model Schools must have substantive, datavalidated growth year over year; evidence of a strong culture that puts students at the center of learning; and dedication to transforming instruction to meet the needs and demands of the future.

“Chastain Road has been a light in the Liberty community because of its positive culture, and it’s gratifying to see their academic performance improving as well,” said Dr. Danny Merck, Superintendent of the School District of Pickens County. “Jessica Patterson was just recognized as the South Carolina Elementary Principal of the Year, and her leadership has made a huge impact for kids. We are extremely proud of Chastain Road and Jessica!”

“We’re thrilled to be honoring the 2020 Model Schools for putting first a school culture that is future-focused and fosters strong personal relationships,” says Dr. Daggett. “These organizations truly represent courage in action.”

Chastain Road Elementary has been selected as a 2020 Model School by the International Center for Leadership in Education. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_thumbnail_CRE.jpg Chastain Road Elementary has been selected as a 2020 Model School by the International Center for Leadership in Education. Courtesy photo