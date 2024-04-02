EASLEY – Kent Dykes is not one to speak too much at the monthly meetings of the Easley American Legion Post 52.

But at last week’s meeting, Dykes stood up proudly and spoke about being on the interview process for helping select 11 scholarships for Palmetto Boys State. This big event will take place at Anderson University from June 9-15, with an estimated 1,100 boys from all over South Carolina who will attend.

Dykes said there 18 local high school students who applied for the 11 scholarships. A total of $3,300 was awarded from Post 52 for the 11 scholarships ($300 for each scholarship).

“We were very fortunate,” Dykes said. “It was a tough decision because we interviewed more than 11 (18 total) and all of them were outstanding young men. We picked the best of the best. I feel good about the future and the leadership that will be coming out of these boys.”

The eight students going from Easlety High School are: Owynn Wise, Mack Cobb, Ethan Crews, Mason Elgin, Corbin Lea, Noah Nichols, Jonathan Mack Cobb, Ethan Crews, Mason Elgin, Corbin Lea, Noah Nichols, Jonathan Sonderfan

The three students from Powdersville High School who are going to State are: Evan Martin, Hayes Binnicker, Trey Taylor and Jack Schumpert.

Featured speaker: Easley High School alum Seth Buckley spoke last week at the Post 52 American Legion meeting on how much the Palmetto Boys State means to him.

“It meant a lot to come back tonight and say thank you to the American Legion and Post 52 specifically – for their investment in me 42 years ago in 1981 when they sent me to boys state,” Buckeley said. “It was kind of humbling for me to address the group tonight to see that they are still sending young men.”

Continued Bulkely, “I believe that Palmetto Boys State is – without question – the greatest leadership development opportunity for young men anywhere in the country. It has emerged as the elite of the elite. You have the top 1,000 boys from across the state coming together and – in one week’s time – they discover the leader from within them. Then, they are going back and making a difference in their community. I’ve devoted my life to being a part of that.”

Reach Jeff Holt at 864-855-0355.