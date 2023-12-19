Sid Collins wears a couple different hats as the CEO and President of the YMCAs in Pickens County.

But Collins grew up in the Easley area and he remembers what the local YMCAs used to be like and he has a good vision of what the future of the YMCAs need. He’s grateful of his opportunity with the YMCA and treats it like his “dream job” day in and day out.

It’s just an exciting time for the YMCA with a $14 million project on the way.

Collins took a quick timeout from his busy schedule to reflect on his life with the YMCA.

Q: Can you update everyone on the new expansion of the YMCA and where it is at right now?

COLLINS: The new Easley YMCA at the McKissick Campus is 90 percent complete. We are hoping to open in March of 2024. We will start construction on the outdoor pool in January and hope to open the pool towards end of May.

Q: The YMCA expansion/upgrade is such a huge project. What else would you like to say to the local residents about it all?

COLLINS: I would not call it an expansion, I would say that we are starting from scratch with a new campus and facilities that will meet the needs of the Easley community for decades to come. This is a $14 million dollar project that was designed for a growing community so that we can meet our mission for thousands of residents in the Easley area. I believe the Easley community will be amazed by this new YMCA.

Q: It sounds like you wear a couple different hats overseeing the other local YMCA’s. Can you talk about the outlying YMCA’s and anything that they might have coming up with upgrades or anything overall?

COLLINS: Our YMCA association is comprised of 3 branches, the Pickens, Easley and Powdersville YMCAs. The needs of each branch are assessed based on the community it resides in therefore we make decisions based on the needs of that particular branch. The Powdersville Y opened in 2016 and has grown rapidly to more than 8,200 members. The Pickens Y opened in the late 90’s and currently has 3,100 members. The Easley YMCA has 3,000 members but we expect it to grow to 7,000-8,000 in the next few years with the new campus.

Q: There are so many great stories, which one is a favorite?

COLLINS: There are thousands of stories, it’s almost impossible to have one. More recently, this one of Joe stands out. In addition to that story, in May, he really wanted to see the new Easley Y so our team made arrangements for him to see it. And sadly, about a month later, he passed away at age 95.

Q: I know you have several great employees who work for you at the YMCA. But can you comment on one who might get overlooked that does a great job day in and day out?

COLLINS: We have over 400 amazing staff that work from all 3 branches in dozens of programs. It would be impossible to highlight just one. In my mind, they are all ‘overlooked’ and not thanked enough for their impactful and life changing work that they do each and every day. As a group, I could highlight our properties and housekeeping crews. Their work is foundational to the success of the mission and I don’t think they ever get enough credit in any organization, not just the Y. Having functional properties and buildings are essential to a service based non-profit. If things do not work or spaces are dirty, the YMCA could not survive. We are blessed with a great group of individuals who work tirelessly to ensure our spaces are clean and functional.

Q: I am sure you played sports growing up. Can you take me through one sport memory of your high school or college days?

COLLINS: I wasn’t a big athlete growing up. I ran the gamut of sports; soccer, baseball, basketball, football, etc. Ironically, I grew up in Easley so I played sports for our YMCA here in Easley. The “old new” outdoor pool was built on top of the athletic field and now the new YMCA was built on top of the same field. If I had to guess, I stood in the batter’s box 35 years ago right where one of the hallways is now in the building.

Q: I’ve been a YMCA member most of my life and love what the YMCA stands for. How did you get started with the YMCA and what have you enjoyed about it through the years?

COLLINS: I grew up in Easley so I remember the YMCA from years ago. I swam in the old pool that was built in the early 60’s. I played soccer and baseball at the Easley Y. But I was first connected as an employee in the late 90’s as a lifeguard in college. Through God’s providence but more of a miracle, I somehow ended up being CEO in 2006. Lord knows I didn’t deserve it! I wasn’t looking to be a part of the Y as a career but the more time I spent with the Y, I fell in love with the mission. There is no other place like it! A Christian organization that exists to serve God’s people from a newborn to a 95 year old like Joe Doria. It’s a dream place to be! Where else has pools that teach thousands of kids to swim per year, a wellness center that helps people achieve their wellness goals, after school programs for over 1,000 children, summer camps, soccer, baseball, swim team, volleyball, basketball, little rookies, water fitness, group wellness, functional training, the largest mentor program in the state, pool parties, LIVEStrong, the Journey and more. This is truly a dream job for anyone. I am the luckiest of the lucky to be involved with all that under the banner and purpose of building the Kingdom of Christ!

