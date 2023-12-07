PICKENS — Two are dead after a shooting in Pickens in a residence on Edens Road.

According to Pickens County Sheriff Office Chief Deputy Chuck James, at approximately 9:30 p.m. on December 5, the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a female subject in the 600 block of Edens Road stating that she had a firearm pointed at her.

“The female provided communications specialist the address of the residence prior to the call being cut off,” said James. “Communications personnel immediately dispatched deputies to the address and made numerous attempts to call the number back; however, were unable to get anyone to answer the phone.”

According to reports, as deputies arrived at the scene, they heard an apparent single gunshot from inside the residence. Deputies then approached the residence and made entry into the home where they found two subjects with apparent gunshot wounds, one female and one male.

“An adult female, who is believed to be the 911 caller, was found deceased inside the home with visible signs of trauma to the torso,” said James. “An adult male, who suffered an apparent gunshot wound underneath the chin, was treated but died prior to leaving the scene. A handgun was recovered from the scene next to the male subject.”

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office has identified the individuals as 60-year-old Lisa Young and 62-year-old Brian Davis. Both died from gunshot wounds, with the manner of death still under investigation.

Officials said preliminary information is that both parties lived at the residence and that no other individuals were in the home when the incident occurred.

The shooting remains under investigation by the PCSO.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.