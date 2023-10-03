EASLEY — Piedmont Municipal Power Agency (PMPA) and Easley Combined Utilities are teaming up during National Preparedness Month to make recommendations to the Easley community.

“As General Manager of Easley Combined Utilities, I recognize the vital role reliable power plays in our community’s prosperity. While we strive to provide uninterrupted service, power outages can happen. Being prepared is the key to minimizing disruptions. Together, let’s empower our residents and businesses with knowledge and readiness to weather any storm,” said Andy Sevic, General Manager, Easley Combined Utilities.

PMPA and Easley Combined Utilities proudly work together to provide reliable power to Easley residents. Even with the trusted reliability of Easley Combined Utilities and its immediate response to power loss, it is important for households and businesses to have a plan in place prior to a power outage.

“In times of uncertainty, being proactive in your preparedness can make a significant difference. We encourage residents and businesses in Easley to adopt these recommendations and develop their own comprehensive plans. PMPA is committed to supporting our member utilities, like Easley Combined Utilities, in ensuring the uninterrupted flow of reliable power to our communities,” added Joel Ledbetter, General Manager of PMPA.

Here are some key considerations:

For Households:

Assess Your Needs and Make a Plan: Create a Power Outage Kit featuring flashlights and extra batteries, a first aid kit, and a battery-powered or hand-crank radio. Additionally, ensure you have a backup mobile phone charger, or plan for convenient cell phone recharging locations. When charging options are limited, reduce your cell phone usage to conserve power.

Know Your Medical Needs: Discuss a power outage plan for medical devices powered by electricity and refrigerated medicines with your medical provider.

Food Safety: Keep freezers and refrigerators closed. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours. When in doubt, discard any perishables exposed to temperatures above 40 degrees for two hours or more.

Generator and Heating Safety: Use generators outdoors away from doors and windows, and never use gas stoves or ovens to heat your home. Install carbon monoxide detectors with battery backup on every level of your home.

For Businesses:

Create and Share a Detailed Plan: Develop a comprehensive plan and share it with employees through meetings and training exercises. Include a list of contacts and phone numbers for use during a power outage.

Emergency Kit: Ensure you have backup lighting in key areas and that employees know where they are located. This is crucial for businesses with on-location customers. Additionally, maintain a first aid kit, battery-operated radio, mobile phone charging options, and extra batteries.

Technology Preparedness: Develop a step-by-step guide for how the company should proceed if technology-related equipment and machines lose power. Identify a key leader responsible for decision-making during power outages.

When residents and businesses experience a loss of power, they can contact Easley Combined Utilities by calling 864-859-4013 (available 24/7) to report an outage and stay updated in real time on the Easley Combined Utility Outage Map at www.easleyutilities.com/report-outage.