Farm looking to make “10 Best Corn Mazes in the US” list

UPSTATE — For the seventh year in a row, the corn maze at Denver Downs Farm in Anderson, SC, has been nominated for USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest. The fourth-generation, family-owned and operated farm was selected by an expert panel as a Top 20 Corn Maze and contender for the 10 Best Corn Mazes, beating out over 500 other mazes in the country.

Denver Downs has placed on the Top 10 list in 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 and are among only four corn mazes nominated in the Southeast.

“We are honored and excited to be selected again as one of the top corn mazes in the country and hope readers push us to the top of the list for 2023,” said Catherine Garrison Davis, co-owner of Denver Downs. “It’s an exciting time of year! We are happy to share our family’s farming heritage with our guests and provide ‘an outdoor challenge’ and taste of farm fun. Visitors can experience a farm and see where food and fiber comes from. We so appreciate our visitors and our community. It’s going to be a great fall!”

Voting takes place until Sept. 4.

The 10 acre maze has a theme /design every year. The farm has not yet revealed the 2023 theme. Visitors will discover the theme when they visit the farm and have fun navigating their way through this labyrinth and answer related trivia.

“Maze enthusiasts and our farm fun loving customers love to be surprised each year with a new theme! We think this year’s theme will be fun and a fan favorite. It will be challenging for sure. We like for guests to stay on the pathways in the maze- but we like to joke that there are always emergency exits on all sides (through the corn stalks),” says Garrison Davis.

“There are a lot of really great corn mazes in the U.S., so it is really exciting to be nominated. It would be even more thrilling to place again on the list,” said Ron Smith, Catherine’s brother-in-law and Corn Maze Operations Manager. “We work year-round preparing for our Maze and Fall Festival so our guests will enjoy and make special memories while they are here. Denver Downs is ready to provide a fun, safe, and special time for our guests! It’s always an honor to represent our community and our great state.”

Readers’ Digest Magazine and Southern Living Magazine both have Denver Downs’ Pumpkin Patch ranked as the best in SC in past years. In addition to the 10-acre corn maze, there are 35 fun barnyard activities including the new giant mountain slide added last year and a few surprises this year.

Denver Downs will have 50 plus tons of pumpkins this season. Guests will enjoy the Pick your own Sunflowers and Zinnias. In the past two years Denver Downs has become famous for their farm grown Jumbo sized Mums.

Food options at the farm include BBQ, corn dogs, chicken fingers, hot dogs, hamburgers and more.

Denver Downs Fall Festival will be open Sept. 23 until Nov. 12, Thursdays through Sundays.

Visit www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-corn-maze-2023/ to cast your vote.