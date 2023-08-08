Officer Matthew Hare called hero by city

EASLEY — An Easley police officer is being hailed a hero after he died saving a suicidal woman from an oncoming train on Aug. 2.

“This is a tragic day for our officer’s family, the Easley Police Department, the City of Easley, and the State of South Carolina,” a spokesperson for the Easley Police Department said in a written statement. “This morning around 5 a.m., the Easley Police Department received a call about a person experiencing a mental health crisis. The person was located by two officers around 6 a.m. on the railroad tracks near the 2000 block of East Main Street. While attempting to remove the person from the tracks, Officer Matthew Hare was struck by the train. Tragically, Officer Hare did not survive. The person who was located on the tracks was not injured and was taken into custody. The second officer who responded was not injured.”

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was contacted by Easley Police to take charge of the investigation, according to the department.

Agents with SLED charged 25-year-old Gabrielle Alexis Benites with Aggravated Breach of Peace on Aug. 3.

According to the arrest warrant, Benites “knowingly and willfully trespassed on an active railroad in an attempt to harm herself. While intoxicated, the defendant laid across the active railroad tracks and resisted law enforcement’s efforts to assist with removing her. As of result of the defendant’s actions, a law enforcement officer was struck and killed by an oncoming train.”

As with any active and ongoing investigation, the possibility of additional charges is being evaluated, SLED officials said.

Benites was booked at the Pickens County Detention Center and the case will be prosecuted by the 13th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Hare’s funeral was held Tuesday at Rock Springs Baptist Church following a solemn, escorted procession down Highway 123.

His obituary, courtesy of Robinson Funeral Home, is below:

Officer Matthew Logan Hare, 22, an esteemed member of the Easley Police Department, passed away on August 2, 2023, in Easley, South Carolina. He was born on February 3, 2001, and leaves behind a legacy of courage and selflessness.

Matthew began his journey in law enforcement in 2022 after graduating from Easley High School in 2019. His passion for serving his community led him to enroll in the SC Criminal Justice Academy, where he acquired the skills and knowledge necessary to excel as a police officer. Matthew’s dedication to his profession was admired by all who knew him.

Beyond his commitment to his career, Matthew had a vibrant personality that lit up any room he entered. He cherished the love and support of his family and friends above all else. He held a special bond with his mother, Ashley Hare, and his brother, Easton Isaiah Hare who will forever remember him with love in their hearts. He was predeceased by his grandmother, Deborah Rogers Hare, who he affectionately called “Nana”

In his free time, Matthew embraced a wide range of interests and hobbies. He was an avid fan of Clemson Football and took great joy in cheering on his favorite team. His competitive spirit extended beyond the stadium as he enjoyed playing video games with friends.

Matthew’s greatest joy came from spending quality time with loved ones. Whether gathering around the dinner table or embarking on outdoor adventures, he cherished every moment shared with family and friends. Matthew’s warm smile and contagious laughter brought happiness to those around him.

Despite having a life filled with promise and potential ahead of him, Officer Matthew Hare tragically lost his life while bravely saving the life of someone he had never met. This selfless act is a testament to his character and unwavering dedication to protecting others. Matthew’s sacrifice serves as a powerful reminder of the profound impact one person can make on their community.

Matthew will be deeply missed by his mother, Ashley Hare (Tommy), and his beloved younger brother, Easton Isaiah Hare, whom he adored. He also leaves behind his aunt, Jessica Allsep (Mark), and grandparents Greg and Lori Hare of Six Mile, South Carolina. Matthew’s cousin Hanna Allsep and stepsister Kaylee Hughes were blessed to have shared cherished moments with him throughout their lives. Additionally, he is survived by numerous great aunts, uncles, and cousins who mourn the loss of their dear family member.

Officer Matthew Hare touched the lives of many with his kindness, bravery, and unwavering commitment to justice. His memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew him. As we bid farewell to a remarkable young officer taken too soon from us, let us remember Matthew as an inspiration and a shining example of what it means to serve others with selflessness and compassion.

“Officer Hare died saving the life of someone he did not know,” the department said. “He was called to protect and serve and that is exactly what he did every day. He is a hero.”

