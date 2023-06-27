PICKENS — Former President Donald Trump is holding a campaign rally in Pickens on July 1, marking his first visit to the county since 2016.

According to Pickens City Marketing Director Bryan Owens, the city had been planning their annual fourth of July festivities for the past eight months when the City Administer Charlene Carter said the Trump campaign called and asked to be a part of it — just 12 days ago.

“I thought it was a joke, that someone was pulling a prank on us,” Owens said. “I laughed and told her to say no.”

Owens said it wasn’t until it was made clear the offer was legit they agreed to it.

“From what I understand, it was Sen. Lindsay Graham and Rep. Davey Hiott who were behind the idea,” said Owens. “They’re the ones who got the ball in motion, so to speak.”

According to precinct voting records, nearly 75 percent of Pickens County’s voters voted for Trump in the 2020 election. City of Pickens officials are expecting crowd turnout to possibly reach 20-30,000.

Pickens city officials said they are in communication with Trump’s campaign team about the event’s logistics which include extra security measures, personnel and road closures. In addition, Pickens Police Chief Randal Beach has been coordinating security plans with the Secret Service, Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and county’s Clerk of Court. Tickets to the rally are available free online.

Owens said it was his understanding that some of the extra costs of hosting the event were being covered by the Trump campaign (the stage, set-up, barricades, etc.) but that city officials had asked Pickens County Council for extra funds to cover overtime for law enforcement and communications departments.

County officials said the amount totaled $21,000 and that the county itself would not be reimbursed for the extra expense by the Trump’s campaign.

The rally will be held on Saturday, July 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Other events for the July 4 celebration include a 5k run/walk, live music and — of course — a fireworks show at dusk. There will also be games as well as over 100 food trucks and vendors. Tickets are not required for the general activities — only the rally.

Pickens Independence Day Spectacular schedule

8:00 a.m. – Pickens Historic Hampton House 5K Run/Walk

9:00 a.m. – Gates Will Open for Donald J. Trump Campaign Event on Main Street

11:30 a.m. – Special Guest Speakers Deliver Remarks

1:00 p.m. – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

3:00 p.m. – Independence Day Spectacular Kicks Off in front of the Pickens Amphitheater

3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Carolina Highway Band

5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Boggs Brothers Band

7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Splitshot

Dusk – Fireworks – From Bruce Field

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.