PICKENS — KidsFest is a cherished collaboration between the Hagood Mill Historic Site and the Young Appalachian Musicians (YAMs), two beloved non-profits in Pickens County, South Carolina. Come out to Hagood Mill Historic Site on March 18, 2023, for a fun-filled day featuring performances from all the participating YAMs programs in Pickens County.

In addition to the children sharing their musical prowess, there will be an old-fashioned talent show and traditional games and activities throughout the day. Activities include Paint the Ponies with Mounted Ministries, a kazoo workshop, a jug band jam, archaeological adventures, old-timey clothes washing, rock painting and more!

There will also be an “Instrument Petting Zoo.” In this petting zoo, everyone will have a chance to “pet” or hold and play a variety of traditional Appalachian instruments.

There will be lots of other things to see on March 18 as Hagood Mill hosts a variety of folklife and traditional-arts demonstrations. There will be blacksmithing, chair-caning, moonshining, basketmaking, pottery, quilting, spinning, knitting, weaving, woodcarving, metalsmithing demonstrations and much more! Visitors are encouraged to ask questions of the artists, gain insight, and if you wish, spend a little money to secure a traditional arts treasure of your own.

The centerpiece of the Hagood Mill Historic Site is the water-powered 1845 gristmill. It is one of the finest examples of nineteenth century technology in the Upcountry and operates just as it has for the last century and a half. The mill will be running throughout the day. In the old mill, fresh stone-ground cornmeal, grits, and wheat flour will be available. In addition, there are plans to grind rye flour, oat flour, oatmeal, and white popping corn meal and grits during this month’s third Saturday event.

Hagood Mill cookbooks and a variety of other mill-related items will also be available.

Bubbles N Cream, Sweet Pop Candy Shop, and Chuck’s Kettle Corn will be the featured special “sweet treat” vendors for this event. Simpell Sammie’s and The Hungry Hiker food trucks will be on site serving up amazing sandwiches and BBQ. You won’t want to miss out on all the good things happening March 18. Tickets are $5 for those 10 years and older. Children nine and under are free.

Admission to the Hagood Mill Historic Site includes the Heritage Pavilion and the SC Petroglyph Site. To ensure a good seat for the entertainment, please bring your own chairs.

The Hagood Mill Historic Site is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. year-round. The Mill operates, rain or shine, the third Saturday of every month.

Both the Hagood Mill Historic Site and the SC Petroglyph Site are located three miles north of Main Street Pickens off Highway 178 W or 5.5 miles south of Cherokee Foothills Scenic Hwy 11 just off Highway 178 E at 138 Hagood Mill Road.