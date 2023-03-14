EASLEY — Following a petition and an impassioned public speaking session at Monday’s Easley City Council meeting, Council unaminously voted to postpone the second reading of an ordinance to annex 96 acres of land just off Sheriff Mill Road.

According to emails, the 160 day delay for the second reading was at the request of both the property owner and the developer, citing a desire to wait until the required zoning ordinances were adopted by the city.

“You don’t have to be a tree hugger these days to be a part of taking care of the land and the water,” said Easley resident Ann Granger during the meeting’s public speaking session. “I’ve talked to a lot of people — and I mean a lot of people — about all of the development in Easley, in particular the (proposed) annexation on Sheriff Mill Road and Brown Drive. I stand here not only representing myself and my family, but all of these people.

“They have all told me the same thing: No one wants more development in Easley,” she said.

Granger said she has had several people tell her they plan to sell their homes and move because “they can’t stand to live here anymore.”

“Is the vision the city has for Easley? Over crowded schools, over crowded roads? No land anywhere? I want more for my grandchildren then strip malls and condos and apartments and townhouses,” she said. “I want them to be able to live in the county, as I have done all of my life.”

Granger said while she acknowledges the landowner’s right to sell their land, she argues that does not mean it has to be annexed and developed to be sold.

“Our quality of life in the county has been taken from us,” she said. “You (council) say you don’t have control over the roads and the schools — you do have control over the issue of building permits.”

“What is happening to Easley is not progress,” Granger said. “It is a nightmare. Enough is enough. The people are tired, the people are angry — that’s why they’re here tonight. Our way of life is going away forever, the ‘small town’ feeling of Easley is going away. We love our homes and we are here tonight fighting to keep our way of life.”

In other business, it was announced Gene Patterson and David Jones have filed to run for the Ward 4 council seat following the passing of Council member Terry Moore. Early voting will run April 10-21, with the election itself held April 25. Early voting takes place at the Pickens County Administrative office, locations for voting on April 25 have not yet been announced.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.