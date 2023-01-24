First Pickens Co. case in 2023

PICKENS COUNTY — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed a fox found near Sherman Street and Daniel Drive in Clemson tested positive for rabies. Three people were exposed and have been referred to their healthcare providers. No pets are known to have been exposed at this time.

The Pickens County fox was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on Jan. 12 and was confirmed to have rabies on Jan. 13.

“Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite or scratch which allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal. However, infected saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose, or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader. “To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space. If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or a wildlife rehabilitator. Please report all animal bites, scratches, and exposures to potentially rabid animals to DHEC.”

If you believe that you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this Pickens County fox or another animal that potentially has rabies, you are asked to call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Greenville office at 864-372-3273 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at 888-847-0902.

In 2023, the fox is the first animal in Pickens County to test positive for rabies. There have been five cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 148 positive cases a year. In 2022, eight of the 83 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Pickens County.