PICKENS COUNTY — The Parenting and Family Literacy Program celebrated with a ribbon cutting for an additional entrance to the program. What may look like a simple door is actually a gateway to expansion for this quality program. Due to state regulations, capacity was previously limited without the addition of a second entrance.

Susan Gibson, Director of Adult Education for School District of Pickens County, said, “The addition of a door allows for us to increase the number of children that can be served, and therefore increase the number of families that will be served. I’m so excited that the district worked with Pickens County First Steps to increase the capacity to offer childcare, something that has been a barrier. It’s truly been a group effort!” Gibson went on to explain how the ESOL component of the program makes it a valuable resource for refugee families and immigrants with young children.

Program Director, Annette Felty, says her favorite thing about the program is watching trusted relationships form over time between program staff and the families they serve. “It’s so rewarding when parents buy in and really believe you’re going to walk beside them and help them reach their goals. And the hugs from the children don’t hurt either!”

Offered through the Adult Learning Center of School District of Pickens County and supported by Pickens County First Steps, the mission of Parenting and Family Literacy Program is to provide opportunities for families to experience lifelong learning through integrated educational services in a safe and nurturing environment. Serving parents with children five and under, families attend school and learn together. Parenting and Family Literacy provides free GED and parenting classes, on-site childcare, and more.

This program is housed at Liberty Primary School.