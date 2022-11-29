LIBERTY — Happy paw-lidays! First, we want to wish everyone a happy holiday season! It’s such a great time of year…. Cooler weather, nature’s beautiful changes, and gatherings that bring friends and family together.

Pickens County Humane Society (PCHS) is a non-profit organization operated by fundraising efforts and contributions from the community. PCHS is a safe refuge and temporary home for stray, unable to be cared for or simply just unwanted pets. This year, January – October, we have housed and rehomed 657 animals.

The past several years have been exceptionally challenging.

Post pandemic, there has been a significant “cost of living” inflation which has had a negative impact on our organization, as well. The inflation is forcing more animals out of homes and into shelters as owners can no longer afford their care. PCHS has also seen a decrease in financial support from the community, not to mention; expenses for operations and general animal care have become significantly greater.

Sadly, financial strain is a familiar, on-going, struggle for our non-profit facility. A strain that limits our ability to have a stable future of operations and debilitates our goals for growth and service expansion.

Each year PCHS hosts many fundraisers and educational events to help raise funds for operations, and to raise public awareness of the issues shelters, like PCHS, battle. In 2022, PCHS hosted 53 fundraisers and other events.

Unfortunately, fundraising efforts just aren’t enough to provide lasting operational stability. We depend on the support of our community, desperately! Each year YOU stand behind us and our mission. It is simply because of our donors that we have continued to remain operational thus far; saving so many lives, making a positive impact, decreasing overpopulation and providing public education.

We have stood by our mission and followed our passion to serve a great purpose! We want to thank each of you who have supported our efforts and stood behind our mission, helping us fulfill our purpose for 50 years!

The holidays are a special time. A great time for reflection, expressing gratitude for all our blessings, and a time of giving and being generous to others. During this special time, as you gather with friends and family, we ask that you keep PCHS in mind. The pets that are in our care with no permanent family or home to call their own and the staff who take time away from their friends and family to care for them!

“Maybe Christmas doesn’t come from a store. Maybe Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more.” -The Grinch

Your continued support is vital to our organization’s operations!

Help us start the new year out strong! Together, we can make a difference that matters!

Saving lives, one pet at a time.