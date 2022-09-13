NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece identified an Easley man as the decedent in a single-vehicle accident that took place on Sept. 9.

According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the wreck took place at approximately 5 p.m. on Old Whitmire Highway, 4.3 miles north of Newberry. According to Bolt, the driver of a 1997 Ford pickup truck was traveling north on Old Whitmire Highway when they traveled off the right side of the road, then traveled off the left side and struck trees.

Kneece identified 89-year-old Joel Lackey as the deceased, he was also the sole occupant of the truck. An autopsy has been scheduled for this week.

This incident remains under investigation by the Newberry County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.