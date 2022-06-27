• Select sirens around the plant will be tested from June 28 to July 1

• No public action required

UPSTATE – The outdoor warning sirens around Oconee Nuclear Station will be tested multiple times during the week of June 28. This testing is necessary to close out a recent upgrade project on the sirens. A select, limited number of sirens will be tested using both a short, 20-second test as well as longer three-minute tests. These tests will occur from June 28 through July 1 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Although a siren might sound multiple times, this is part of the testing and no public action is needed. If unsure, members of the public can tune to local TV or radio to confirm. Because these are tests, local broadcasting stations will not interrupt regular programming to broadcast Emergency Alert System (EAS) messages. If there were ever a real emergency at the plant requiring the sirens to be sounded, local radio and television stations would broadcast information and instructions to the public.

Testing is performed in cooperation with emergency officials in Oconee and Pickens counties, who are responsible for sounding the sirens.

For more information about nuclear emergency preparedness and outdoor warning sirens, residents can visit duke-energy.com/NuclearEP.