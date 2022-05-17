PICKENS – Two Pickens High School seniors have earned scholarships from Behavioral Health Services of Pickens County.

Brooke Smith won the Charlie Hagood Scholarship. She plans to pursue an undergraduate degree at in Biological Sciences at Clemson University and continue on to become a Physician’s Assistant.

Jesi Turner won the Dan Sharpe Scholarship. She plans to pursue an undergraduate degree in Health Science at North Greenville University and go on to become a Cardiac Sonographer.

“We were thrilled to receive so many excellent applications this year for both scholarship opportunities,” said Jessica Gibson, Director of Prevention Services at Behavioral Health Services of Pickens County. “In fact, we had the most applicants that we have had in a very long time and that made the selection process even more difficult.”

Behavioral Health Services of Pickens County presents two scholarships each year to Pickens County high school seniors.

The Danny R. Sharpe Scholarship endowment fund was established in 1997 in recognition of Sharpe’s 25 years of dedicated service and leadership to the Pickens County Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse as Executive Director. Originally a $500 award, the scholarship is now $2,000. Any Pickens County high school senior is eligible to apply, with preference given to those who are members of the Pickens County Youth Board.

Applications to join the Pickens County Youth Board open in the spring each year.

“There are so many benefits to being a member of the Pickens County Youth Board!” Gibson said. “We provide leadership and soft skills training that will be used for years to come—the friendships, free stuff, and scholarship opportunity are just bonus perks.”

In April of 2009, BHSPC’s Board of Directors established a scholarship in memory of Charlie Hagood, who died in March of that year following a battle with lung cancer.

Hagood dedicated his life to helping others, especially those with alcohol use disorder. Oftentimes, Hagood offered his aid confidentially so that only the person he assisted knew of his help. Hagood served on BHSPC’s Board of Directors for nearly 13 years.

The $2,000 scholarship is intended to honor this truly exceptional man. Any Pickens County high school senior who will be majoring in a Human Services field is eligible to apply.

Applications for each scholarship open in late March and close in late April.