Dedication of the Rotary Pavilion & McDaniel Opportunity Park

EASLEY — The Rotary Club of Easley recently participated in a dedication ceremony of the Rotary Pavilion and David McDaniel Opportunity Park at The Dream Center in Easley.

“The Rotary Landscaping Project really turned out nice,” said Easley Rotarian and Project Co-Chair Harold Weaver. “We were looking for a project that the members of the Rotary Club of Easley could get behind. We contacted The Dream Center, and they had a need for landscaping of the Opportunity Park for their temporary housing area called the Opportunity Village.”

In 2019, Easley Rotarians pledged over $15,000 to help with this project. The Rotary Club of Easley submitted a District 7750 grant request, and received a $2,500 matching grant that they were able to add to their fund-raising totals.

In addition to helping fund the pavilion and landscaping materials, Easley Rotarians provided several “work-days” installing plants and spreading mulch around this pavilion and Opportunity Park.

“We’re excited to be able to help The Dream Center in Easley,” said Club President Richard Pressley. “We know that there are children of families temporarily living at the Opportunity Village who need a place to play, and to have access to a covered pavilion for a picnic. The Rotary Club of Easley adopted this project, raised the necessary funds, and even helped install landscaping. We are so glad to be able to meet a need in our community.”

