COVID-19 vaccines available at Walmart, Sam’s Club

PICKENS COUNTY — Walmart and Sam’s Club announced on Tuesday a new COVID-19 vaccine milestone: Immunizations are now available to customers and associates in all of their more than 5,100 pharmacy locations nationwide, across 49 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. This includes the 121 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in South Carolina.

Vaccines are being administered via both walk-up and scheduled appointments, providing convenient options for customers and members to get protected against COVID-19 where they already shop for groceries and health care essentials. Additionally, the company is rolling out new programs to both encourage people to get a vaccine and continue efforts to increase access across the country.

“Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it’s even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Health & Wellness. “Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19.”

Walmart and Sam’s Club are expanding access to COVID-19 vaccines nationwide:

Providing Education on Vaccine Effectiveness: Get Out The Vaccine campaign (GOTV)

The company launched a nationwide Get Out The Vaccine (GOTV) campaign to encourage more people to get vaccinated. The GOTV campaign, an extension of the retailer’s role in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program and the existing vaccination program, provides education materials in our stores and clubs about the effectiveness and safety of COVID-19 vaccine.

As part of the GOTV effort, Walmart is utilizing mobile clinics to bring vaccines directly into select communities via events and gatherings. Most recently, Walmart partnered with the National Hot Rod Association at their Southern Nationals Event in Commerce, Georgia, to offer walk-up vaccinations for race fans, educational resources with background on the safety and efficacy of the vaccines and an official Walmart branded dragster with information on how to schedule a vaccine.

Reaching Into Communities

Walmart and Sam’s Club continue emphasizing vaccine access in locations that reach customers in vulnerable communities. With the expansion of vaccine supply nationwide, there are now nearly 4,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club locations administering the vaccine in locations designated as Medically Underserved Areas by the Health Resources and Services Location (HRSA).

To encourage vaccination in these communities, Walmart and Sam’s Club will continue partnering with national and local non-profits, community partners and faith-based organizations on community vaccine events.

Walk-Ins Welcome

All Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy locations across South Carolina are now accepting walk-in vaccine appointments, as supply allows, in addition to scheduled appointments. Customers who schedule an appointment can complete pre-vaccination paperwork ahead of time, if interested.

Appointments can be made at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid. Walmart Pharmacies are open seven days a week (Sam’s Club pharmacies are closed on Sunday), and are administering the approved J&J, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Individuals are not required to be a member to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Sam’s Club.

Encouraging Associates to Get Vaccinated

Walmart and Sam’s Club continue to strongly encourage, but not mandate, associates to get vaccinated. To help make this process as easy as possible, the retailers are offering appointments to associates in stores and clubs, providing two hours paid time to get a vaccination, regardless of where associates get their shots, and allowing associates to get the vaccine during their shifts if vaccines are being offered at their location.

Both Walmart and Sam’s Club have also enhanced their COVID-19 emergency leave policy to include three days of paid leave for any vaccine side effects for associates, company officials said.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout at Walmart and Sam’s Club, visit corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine.