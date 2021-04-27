SWU names interim President

CENTRAL — The Southern Wesleyan University Board of Trustees has announced the election of Dr. William C. Crothers, to fill the role of interim President, to officially commence full-time on July 1, 2021.

“It is a great honor and special privilege to step into the Southern Wesleyan University community for a year as interim President. I also feel fortunate to be able to serve as interim President-elect part-time, working with and learning from President Todd Voss before he retires on June 30, 2021. Dr. Voss has provided outstanding leadership during perhaps the most challenging period in the history of higher education. Southern Wesleyan University is blessed with an excellent and highly dedicated faculty, staff, and administration committed to preparing students who will help to transform our world. It will be a privilege to partner with them during this transition year,” said Crothers.

“I thank the Board and Search Committee for their diligent work in finding the ideal professional to lead SWU in this next year,” shared Dr. Voss. “Dr. Crothers has the experience, drive and commitment to lead well in this transition. This interim appointment result will give the Presidential Search Committee ample time to do a thorough search for the next permanent president of this amazing Christ-centered institution.”

“The Board of Trustees of Southern Wesleyan University celebrates the 10 years of leadership given to the University by Dr. Todd and Julie Voss. Since the announcement of Dr. Voss’s upcoming retirement we have been in prayer as we searched for an Interim President. It is our privilege to announce that Dr. William (Bill) and Rilla Crothers have accepted the position of Interim President. Dr. Crothers has had a tremendous career in Christian Higher Education and brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the job of Interim President. We seek the prayers and support of the entire SWU community as they lead us over the next year in preparation for the next step in SWU’s great journey. We also ask for prayers for Holy Spirit guidance as our Presidential Search Committee seeks candidates for the permanent president position. May God continue to bless His Southern Wesleyan University and continue to guide us in the days ahead!” stated Rev. Mike Hilson, Chairman of the SWU Board of Trustees.

Dr. Priscilla Hammond, Assistant Professor and faculty representative to the Presidential Search Committee shares, “It was nearly impossible for me to contain my excitement about the prospect of Dr. Crothers helping SWU to transition our presidential leadership. Dr. Voss has created an environment of innovation. He cares deeply about Christian higher education. Upon Dr. Voss’ departure, we would need an individual who would carry on the good work of Southern Wesleyan University as a Christian community of learners that recognizes God as the source of all truth and wisdom. Dr. Crothers understands academia from the perspectives of both finance and faith and has served the kingdom well through university leadership, and SWU is blessed to have him join us in the capacity of interim president.”

