Pill Take Back Day is April 24

PICKENS COUNTY – The upcoming National Pill Take Back Day allows Pickens County residents to get rid of unwanted and expired prescription pills – and possibly leave the drop off sites with a little extra in their wallets.

The spring Pill Take Back Day will be held 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24.

In Pickens County, pills can be dropped off at AnMed Health Cannon Hospital (123 W.G. Acker Drive, Pickens), Prisma Health Baptist Easley (200 Fleetwood Drive, Easley) and the Clemson Free Clinic (1200 Clemson Boulevard, Clemson).

Residents dropping off medications during Pill Take Back Day April 24 may be randomly selected to win a gift card. There will be 3 random winners at each location.

Acting United States Attorney M. Rhett DeHart urges the public to participate in Take Back Day and remove opioids and other medicines from homes where they could be stolen or abused by family members and visitors.

Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisoning and overdoses due to these drugs, a release from DeHart’s office said. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. Additionally, according to new numbers from the CDC, opioid overdose deaths have increased during the pandemic.

“Because expired, unused, and unwanted medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to abuse and misuse, the public is encouraged to participate in the spring DEA Drug Take Back Day,” DeHart said. “Taking advantage of the safe, convenient, and anonymous means of disposing of prescription drugs can not only protect you but also your family and friends.”

During Take Back Day Saturday, the DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches and solid forms of medication.

Vaping devices and cartridges will also be accepted, so long as the lithium batteries are removed. Liquids including intravenous solutions and syringes, as well as illegal drugs, will not be accepted. All collection sites will adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations to maintain the safety of all participants and local law enforcement.

“Pill Take Back Day gives the community an excellent opportunity to improve the overall health of our county by properly disposing of unwanted or expired prescription medications” said Jessica Gibson, Director of Prevention Services at Behavioral Health Services of Pickens County. “Law enforcement officials are there to take these medicines and dispose of them in a way to where they do not end up in our water system, in our soils or in the hands of someone who could potentially misuse them.”

Over the 10-year history of the event, Take Back Days in Pickens County have collected over 4,500 pounds of prescription pills, according to Pickens County Sheriff’s Office data.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. has seen an increase in overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 83,544 Americans overdosing during the 12-month period ending July 1, 2020, the most ever recorded in a 12-month period. The increase in drug overdose deaths appeared to begin prior to the COVID-19 health emergency, but accelerated significantly during the pandemic’s first months.

“Everyone should take advantage of this day for our community, plus it’s a great time to do some spring cleaning and clear out those medicine cabinets,” Gibson said.

In addition to National Pill Take Back Days, held in April and October, there are several locations in Pickens County that have permanent prescription drug drop boxes. They are the City of Clemson Police Department (1198 Tiger Blvd, Clemson), the Liberty Police Department (147b Kay Holcombe Road, Liberty), the Easley Police Department (220 NW Main Street, Easley) and AnMed Health Cannon (123 WG Acker Drive, Pickens).