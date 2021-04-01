Anderson-Murray to lead Forest Acres elem.

EASLEY — The School District of Pickens County has selected Dr. Ashley Anderson-Murray as the new principal of Forest Acres Elementary School. Anderson-Murray has led the school as interim principal since December, when former principal Darian Byrd became director of Pickens County Virtual Academy.

Anderson-Murray is the first Black man or woman to be named a principal in the SDPC since desegregation.

“We have been very impressed with Dr. Anderson-Murray as an assistant principal and now as the leader of Forest Acres Elementary,” said Superintendent Dr. Danny Merck. “Taking on the challenge of the principalship mid-year is difficult, and making the transition during a pandemic is extraordinary. She has stepped up to plate this year, and we’re excited to see what she will do at Forest Acres in the future.”

Anderson-Murray holds a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Alice Carson Tisdale Honors College at Claflin University, a Master of Arts in Learning Disabilities from Furman University, and a Doctoral Degree in Educational Leadership from University of Phoenix. She joined Forest Acres Elementary as assistant principal in 2018.

“I believe that ‘to whom much is given, much will be required,’” Anderson-Murray said. “I am humbled by the opportunity and blessed to be among likeminded educators in a school community which values relationships, rigor and relevance. Forest Acres Elementary has a history of superior performance that speaks to parents’ commitment as partners with the school, and my desire is to serve with the optimism and urgency needed to continue our students’ growth.”

Prior to joining Forest Acres, Anderson-Murray was an assistant professor of education at University of South Carolina Upstate, and an adjunct professor of education at Tri-County Technical College. Her prior administrative experience includes a year as assistant administrator at Mauldin Elementary School and Read to Succeed Summer Camp administrator at Ellen Woodside Elementary. She began her career in education as a classroom teacher, first at Monaview Elementary School, then at Wren Elementary School. She also maintains her certification as a National Board Certified Teacher.

Anderson-Murray is active in multiple professional and community organizations including the, SDPC Leadership Academy, South Carolina Association of School Administrators, and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Anderson-Murray has been married to her husband, Rashad, for 14 years. He also serves the community as Captain of Road and Patrol with Easley Police Department. They live in Easley with their three children, two of whom attend Forest Acres. They enjoy traveling and spending time with their family.

